Party cadres praise Mehbooba for ‘withstanding’ coercion drive

Srinagar, April 06 (KMS): In Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir, People’s Democratic Party (PDP) functionaries praised party President Mehbooba Mufti for, what they said, not compromising on the dignity of the people of Jammu and Kashmir.

Speaking at a party meeting, chaired by Mehbooba Mufti in Srinagar, the PDP leaders “lauded the resolve and steadfastness of Mehbooba Mufti for not succumbing to pressure despite constant campaign of coercion and arm twisting” by Modi-led fascist regime. They apprised the president of the ongoing party activities.

The party functionaries said, “We go to our people heads held high because you did not compromise on the dignity of people of Jammu and Kashmir despite paying a steep political price. Party cadre unanimously stands behind your leadership and will double down on its efforts to rejuvenate the party at the grass roots level.”

Those who attended the meeting included former minister Asiya Naqash, Abdul Hameed, Mohammad Siddiq, Mohammad Yousuf, Abdul Hamid Kosheen, Bashir Ahmed, Abdul Qayoom Butt and others.

