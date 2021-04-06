Peace, stability linked to final settlement of Kashmir dispute: Hurriyat leaders

636 FIRs filed in 2020, 211 FIRs till March 2021 against youth mostly students in IIOJK: IFJHR

Srinagar, April 06 (KMS): In Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir, Hurriyat leaders and organizations have said that peace and stability in the region is directly connected to the final settlement of Kashmir dispute in the light of United Nations Security Council resolutions.

Jammu and Kashmir Muslim Conference Chairman Shabbir Ahmad Dar in a statement issued in Srinagar said, Kashmir is an internationally accepted dispute and India cannot change its status unilaterally so political ethics and international commitments should come forward to impress upon India to withdraw its unconstitutional decision of 5th August 2019 and restore the special status of Jammu Kashmir.

“This decision aims at changing the demography of Jammu Kashmir which will be resisted by the people at all levels with civility and strong political will,” he said and urged the international community to play its role as the right of self determination is the basic and fundamental right of every human being and ensure that this right is exercised by everyone without any fear and intimidation. India also has the responsibility to ensure that people of Jammu Kashmir decide their future by exercising their free will so that peace and stability of the region is guaranteed, he added.

APHC leader and Chairman of Jammu and Kashmir Social Peace Forum Advocate Devinder Singh Behl while addressing public gatherings in different areas of Jammu said that the Kashmiri people are fighting for their inalienable right, the right to self-determination, acknowledged by India itself. He said that Kashmir dispute is the oldest issue has not yet been resolved. He said that India’s stubborn policy is the main cause of unresolved dispute while Pakistan wants to give Kashmiris their right to self-determination to decide their political future by themselves. He said that India has occupied Jammu and Kashmir by military force against the wishes of Kashmiris and in order to prolong its occupation and change the demography, it launched an attack on the identity of the Kashmiris on August 5, 2019.

Devinder Singh Behl said that the implementation of the ceasefire agreement between India and Pakistan has recently resumed and hoped that the two countries would resolve the Kashmir issue through UN resolutions and the aspirations of the Kashmiri people.

Tehreek-e-Muzahamat Chairman Bilal Ahmed Sidiqui in a statement said that the leadership and people of Jammu Kashmir have never been averse to good and peaceful relations between Pakistan and India, but repeating failed experiments serves no purpose and would not help to end the dispute. He ruled out the possibility of sustainable Pak-India relations till Kashmir dispute is solved according to the true wishes and sentiments of people of Jammu Kashmir.

International Forum For Justice Human Rights in a statement said the Indian authorities continue to impose harsh restrictions on the people in Jammu and Kashmir. IFJHRJK Chairman, Muhammad Ahsan Untoo said that the unwarranted restraints on the rights to free speech, free media and persistent crackdown on people have rather intensified in Jammu and Kashmir. He said hundreds of people remain in custody under the draconian Public Safety Act, and Unlawful Activities Prevention Act while the authorities keep arresting and jailing Kashmiris for voicing their concerns in the aftermath of the illegal annexation of Kashmir on August 5, 2019. He said that authorities in IIOJK registered 636 FIR’s in the 10 districts of the valley in 2020 while 211 FIR’s have been registered till March 2021 this year. He said these FIR’s have been filed mostly against the young students under the infamous Unlawful Activities Prevention Act (UAPA).

Acting Chairman of Jammu and Kashmir Muslim League, Abdul Ahad Parra addressing party workers and leaders in Srinagar said that India turned out to be an enemy of peace by resorting to illegal actions of August 5, 2019 in IIOJK. He said that India trampled all international norms and values on the very that day.

Jammu and Kashmir National Front (JKNF) while expressing serious concern over the stepped-up human rights violations by Indian occupation forces in a statement issued in Srinagar said that Kashmir has been turned into a slaughter house where innocent youth were ruthlessly killed day in and day out. JKNF spokesman Shafiq-ur-Rehman said, “People in the Indian occupied Kashmir are being targeted on all fronts by New Delhi to ensure a graveyard-silence in the region”. Terming genocide of Kashmiris by the Indian forces as a grave existential threat he said, “Unabated bloodbath and the unending cycle of vicious violence in Kashmir is part of India’s deep rooted conspiracy to change the demography of the region”.

Regarding the illegal and continued detention of the Party chairman Nayeem Ahmed Khan and other Hurriyat leaders, the spokesman urged the world human rights organizations to play their role in early release of all Kashmiri prisoners languishing in Indian jails.

The Jammu and Kashmir Youth Social and Justice League (JKYSJL) in a statement issued in Srinagar said that, Kashmir is an internationally dispute India cannot change its disputed status. JKYSJL Spokesman Rameezul Islam in a statement issued in Srinagar said that the international community should now intervene and respond as India without any legal and political way violated International laws and commitment on 5th August 2019 and abrogated Articles 370, 35 A. He urged the world to compel India to restore the special status of Jammu and Kashmir.

Meanwhile, posters also appeared in Srinagar and other parts of the territory reiterating the Kashmiris’ resolve to continue their struggle till India reverts its post August 5, 2019 illegal actions and implements UN resolutions on Kashmir. The posters were displayed by Jammu and Kashmir Justice and Peace Initiative Forum.

In Islamabad, Qazi Imran, Vice Chairman, Kashmir Pir Panjal Freedom Movement and Abdul Majeed Malik, Vice Chairman, Jammu and Kashmir People’s Movement in a joint statement said that India was trying in vain to convert occupied Jammu and Kashmir into a complete Hindu state. They appealed to the United Nations and the international community to increase pressure on India to stop the ongoing state terrorism in IIOJK and release the illegally detained Hurriyat leaders and activists. They thanked the Government of Pakistan and the cabinet for linking trade with India to the resolution of the Kashmir dispute.

Qazi Imran and Majeed Malik denounced a Hindu woman officer for desecrating a mosque in Surankot area of ​​Poonch district. They said that India under a planned conspiracy deliberately hurting the religious sentiments of Kashmiri Muslims.

