Sanjrani seeks world role for Kashmir solution

Islamabad, April 06 (KMS): Senate Chairman Muhammad Sadiq Sanjrani said that Pakistan attaches great importance to its relations with Japan and looking forward to further expand the friendly ties in different sectors for mutual benefit of the people of two sides.

He was talking to Kuninoro Matsuda, Ambassador of Japan in Pakistan who called on him here at Parliament House.

The Japanese Ambassador, Kuninoro Matsuda felicitated Sadiq Sanjrani on his re-election as Chairman of the Upper House.

During the meeting, bilateral relations, issues of mutual interest and the overall situation of the region were discussed.

Pakistan values its relations with Japan, Chairman said.

He underlined the need for further enhancing economic cooperation between Pakistan and Japan.

Parliamentary ties between the two countries can help improve ties in other areas, Chairman added.

While highlighting the importance of Balochistan province, the Chairman Senate said that the province is rich in mineral and natural resources.

There is an immense potential for investment in the mining and fisheries sectors which can benefit both the countries, he further added.

