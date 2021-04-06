Twitter silencing pro-Kashmir accounts: UK-based group

Picture of the day

Massive anti-India demos, clashes in Pulwama

HR Violations

(From Jan 1989 till 31 Mar 2021)
Total Killings* 95,758
Custodial killings* 7,169
Civilian arrested 161,580
Structures Arsoned/Destroyed 110,400
Women Widowed 22,925
Children Orphaned 107,814
Women gang-raped / Molested 11,236
*Including killings in fake encounters, extra-judicial operations and custody
(Mar 2021)
Total Killings 11
Custodial killings* 3
Tortured/Injured 51
Pellet Injured : 0
Persons whose sight in one eye has damaged 0
Persons whose one or both eyes are injured 0
Civilian arrested 110
Structures Arsoned/Destroyed 12
Women Widowed 1
Children Orphaned 1
Women gang-raped / Molested 1
*Including killings in fake encounters, extra-judicial operations and custody​

Casualties : Jan 2015 till Mar 2021

Casualties from Jan 2015 till Mar 2021
After BJP assumed power in IIOJK
Total Killings 1620
Custodial Killings* 143
Tortured/Injured 32494
Civilian arrested 33605
Arson (Houses etc) 4370
Kidnapped or Missing 11
Women Widowed 133
Children Orphaned 304
Women disgraced / Molested 1107

*Including killings in fake encounters, extra-judicial operations and custody

Atrocities Post 5 Aug 2019

 
Total Killings 325
Custodial Killings* 41
Tortured/Injured 1753
Total pellet Injured 446
Persons whose sight in one eye has damaged 19
Persons whose one or both eyes are injured 144
Civilian arrested 14636
Arson (Houses etc) 1008
Women Widowed 17
Children Orphaned 39
Women disgraced / Molested 106

*Including killings in fake encounters, extra-judicial operations and custody

Casualties Post-Burhan

(From 8 July 2016 - 31 Mar 2021)
Total Killings * 1366
Custodial Killings 101
Tortured/Injured 29492
Inured by pellets 11400
Eye-sight damaged
(Partially)		 2000
Arrested 26525
Structures Arsoned/Destroyed 4322
Women Widowed 108
Children Orphaned 244
Women gang-raped / Molested 1043
 *Including killings in fake encounters, extra-judicial operations and custody

Twitter silencing pro-Kashmir accounts: UK-based group

Human Rights Add comments
Kashmir Media Service

London, April 06 (KMS): Twitter is suspending Kashmiri and Pakistani accounts without reason while organised Indian accounts and groups are openly harassing, abusing and trolling Kashmiris using bots, a Turkish news channel reported.

The news channel TRT World citing London based Kashmiris said, the social media giant Twitter is removing accounts that criticise India’s human rights abuses in IIOJK.

Fahim Kayani, the head of Tehreek-e-Kashmir UK, has said that well-known Twitter accounts such as Stand with Kashmir and Kashmir Civitas have been suspended. “Now the Twitter account of Rehana Ali, Tehreek-e-Kashmir UK’s information secretary, has also been suspended,” he added. “Twitter needs to stop discriminating against Kashmiris as most of its IT staff is from India and their office is based there too,” Kayani said.

“It has been observed that many accounts are suspended without reason or notified [that] they have violated Twitter rules when that is not true.”

“Each Kashmiri you talk to has had one or more accounts suspended over the years but Indian accounts and groups which are working in an organised manner are still there using bots, openly harassing, abusing and trolling Kashmiris,” he said. Kayani demanded that Twitter stop favouring Indian accounts over Kashmiri and Pakistani accounts.

Yahiya Akhtar, the director of Tehreek-e-Kashmir UK’s Kashmir Information Cell, said that Ali’s account was suspended on Pakistan’s Republic Day. Akhtar said the allegations levelled against Ali are false, and that she was suspended because she is a high-profile member of Tehreek-e-Kashmir UK, as well as being a lecturer, lawyer, and human rights activist.

Worryingly, Akhtar said, she is also a journalist who runs the Voice4Kashmir Twitter account, which was also suspended, raising fears of freedom of speech and the press.

“Rehana’s work for Kashmir is outstanding,” Akhtar said. “She is not only highlighting atrocities but also the draconian laws imposed and applied which are applied with impunity by the Indian Armed Forces under Section 7 of Armed Forces (Jammu and Kashmir) Special Powers Act, 1990.”


