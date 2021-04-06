Twitter silencing pro-Kashmir accounts: UK-based group

London, April 06 (KMS): Twitter is suspending Kashmiri and Pakistani accounts without reason while organised Indian accounts and groups are openly harassing, abusing and trolling Kashmiris using bots, a Turkish news channel reported.

The news channel TRT World citing London based Kashmiris said, the social media giant Twitter is removing accounts that criticise India’s human rights abuses in IIOJK.

Fahim Kayani, the head of Tehreek-e-Kashmir UK, has said that well-known Twitter accounts such as Stand with Kashmir and Kashmir Civitas have been suspended. “Now the Twitter account of Rehana Ali, Tehreek-e-Kashmir UK’s information secretary, has also been suspended,” he added. “Twitter needs to stop discriminating against Kashmiris as most of its IT staff is from India and their office is based there too,” Kayani said.

“It has been observed that many accounts are suspended without reason or notified [that] they have violated Twitter rules when that is not true.”

“Each Kashmiri you talk to has had one or more accounts suspended over the years but Indian accounts and groups which are working in an organised manner are still there using bots, openly harassing, abusing and trolling Kashmiris,” he said. Kayani demanded that Twitter stop favouring Indian accounts over Kashmiri and Pakistani accounts.

Yahiya Akhtar, the director of Tehreek-e-Kashmir UK’s Kashmir Information Cell, said that Ali’s account was suspended on Pakistan’s Republic Day. Akhtar said the allegations levelled against Ali are false, and that she was suspended because she is a high-profile member of Tehreek-e-Kashmir UK, as well as being a lecturer, lawyer, and human rights activist.

Worryingly, Akhtar said, she is also a journalist who runs the Voice4Kashmir Twitter account, which was also suspended, raising fears of freedom of speech and the press.

“Rehana’s work for Kashmir is outstanding,” Akhtar said. “She is not only highlighting atrocities but also the draconian laws imposed and applied which are applied with impunity by the Indian Armed Forces under Section 7 of Armed Forces (Jammu and Kashmir) Special Powers Act, 1990.”

Like this: Like Loading...