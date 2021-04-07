Flag hoisting order reflects India’s sense of insecurity: Mehbooba

Picture of the day

Indian troops launch massive CASOs in various areas in IIOJK

HR Violations

(From Jan 1989 till 31 Mar 2021)
Total Killings* 95,758
Custodial killings* 7,169
Civilian arrested 161,580
Structures Arsoned/Destroyed 110,400
Women Widowed 22,925
Children Orphaned 107,814
Women gang-raped / Molested 11,236
*Including killings in fake encounters, extra-judicial operations and custody
(Mar 2021)
Total Killings 11
Custodial killings* 3
Tortured/Injured 51
Pellet Injured : 0
Persons whose sight in one eye has damaged 0
Persons whose one or both eyes are injured 0
Civilian arrested 110
Structures Arsoned/Destroyed 12
Women Widowed 1
Children Orphaned 1
Women gang-raped / Molested 1
*Including killings in fake encounters, extra-judicial operations and custody​

Casualties : Jan 2015 till Mar 2021

Casualties from Jan 2015 till Mar 2021
After BJP assumed power in IIOJK
Total Killings 1620
Custodial Killings* 143
Tortured/Injured 32494
Civilian arrested 33605
Arson (Houses etc) 4370
Kidnapped or Missing 11
Women Widowed 133
Children Orphaned 304
Women disgraced / Molested 1107

*Including killings in fake encounters, extra-judicial operations and custody

Atrocities Post 5 Aug 2019

 
Total Killings 325
Custodial Killings* 41
Tortured/Injured 1753
Total pellet Injured 446
Persons whose sight in one eye has damaged 19
Persons whose one or both eyes are injured 144
Civilian arrested 14636
Arson (Houses etc) 1008
Women Widowed 17
Children Orphaned 39
Women disgraced / Molested 106

*Including killings in fake encounters, extra-judicial operations and custody

Casualties Post-Burhan

(From 8 July 2016 - 31 Mar 2021)
Total Killings * 1366
Custodial Killings 101
Tortured/Injured 29492
Inured by pellets 11400
Eye-sight damaged
(Partially)		 2000
Arrested 26525
Structures Arsoned/Destroyed 4322
Women Widowed 108
Children Orphaned 244
Women gang-raped / Molested 1043
 *Including killings in fake encounters, extra-judicial operations and custody

Flag hoisting order reflects India’s sense of insecurity: Mehbooba

Kashmir Media Service

Srinagar, April 07 (KMS): In Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir, Peoples Democratic Party chief Mehbooba Mufti while reacting to the Modi-led fascist Indian government’s order to hoist Indian flag on buildings in Kashmir has said that the order reflects a sense of insecurity on part of New Delhi vis-à-vis Jammu and Kashmir.

Talking to reporters at her Gupkar residence in Srinagar, Mehbooba Mufti wondered why such orders were not issued anywhere in India and why in J&K only.

Meanwhile, PDP asked New Delhi to seek explanation from RSS as to when the Indian flag was hoisted on right wing party’s headquarters at Nagpur. The PDP added that the RSS did not hoist the Indian flag for nearly fifty years after independence. the BJP led dispensation wants to hide its failures with regard to the development of J&K. It said, Kashmir is not a mountain to be conquered, the way mountaineers hoist flags on achieving their target.

In this regard, National Conference terming it a futile exercise said the order will not bring any major revolution in IIOJK. The NC further said that the BJP keeps on flouting all rules and regulation ever since the special status of J&K was abrogated. NC General Secretary, Ali Mohammad Sagar said the BJP keeps on flouting all rules and precedences ever since the special status of J&K was abrogated. He also said the flag hoisting move would not bring any major revolution.

Meanwhile, Hot Mix Plant Association Kashmir President Bashir Ahmed Khan Wednesday urged the Indian government to roll back the controversial sand extraction, stone quarry and mining contract order so that original natives of Kashmir can earn their livelihood the way they were doing in the past.


