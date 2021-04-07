Flag hoisting order reflects India’s sense of insecurity: Mehbooba

Srinagar, April 07 (KMS): In Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir, Peoples Democratic Party chief Mehbooba Mufti while reacting to the Modi-led fascist Indian government’s order to hoist Indian flag on buildings in Kashmir has said that the order reflects a sense of insecurity on part of New Delhi vis-à-vis Jammu and Kashmir.

Talking to reporters at her Gupkar residence in Srinagar, Mehbooba Mufti wondered why such orders were not issued anywhere in India and why in J&K only.

Meanwhile, PDP asked New Delhi to seek explanation from RSS as to when the Indian flag was hoisted on right wing party’s headquarters at Nagpur. The PDP added that the RSS did not hoist the Indian flag for nearly fifty years after independence. the BJP led dispensation wants to hide its failures with regard to the development of J&K. It said, Kashmir is not a mountain to be conquered, the way mountaineers hoist flags on achieving their target.

In this regard, National Conference terming it a futile exercise said the order will not bring any major revolution in IIOJK. The NC further said that the BJP keeps on flouting all rules and regulation ever since the special status of J&K was abrogated. NC General Secretary, Ali Mohammad Sagar said the BJP keeps on flouting all rules and precedences ever since the special status of J&K was abrogated. He also said the flag hoisting move would not bring any major revolution.

Meanwhile, Hot Mix Plant Association Kashmir President Bashir Ahmed Khan Wednesday urged the Indian government to roll back the controversial sand extraction, stone quarry and mining contract order so that original natives of Kashmir can earn their livelihood the way they were doing in the past.

