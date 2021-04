Srinagar, April 07 (KMS): In Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir, two Indian policemen disgraced and molested a young girl in Kulgam district.

Two policemen raped the girl in Qazigund area of the district.

Reportedly, after the incident, the girl came to Primary Health Centre (PHC) Qazigund for check up where doctors told that she is pregnant.

She filed an FIR at Qazigund police station against the criminal policemen.

