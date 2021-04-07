India pursuing evil plan to deprive Kashmiris of unique identity: TWI

Srinagar, April 07 (KMS): In Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir, Tehreek-e-Wahdat-e-Islami (TWI) has said that illegal and unilateral actions taken by India on August 5, 2019 have grossly endangered the integrity and unique identity of the territory and its people.

A TWI spokesman in a statement issued in Srinagar said that the fascist Bharatiya Janata Party government, backed by Hindu extremist organization Rashtriya Swayamsevak Singh (RSS) in India is pursuing the nefarious agenda to deprive Jammu and Kashmir of its unique civilization.

The spokesman said that proud Kashmiris would not accept the anti-Kashmir measures as doing so would be tantamount to surrender their identity and integrity.

He said that despite the atrocities and evil tactics being pursued by India, Kashmiris are committed to securing freedom and protecting their culture and identity against all odds. He said that India could not change the disputed status of Jammu and Kashmir through illegal measures and the efforts by Modi government to alter the demography of the occupied territory were a clear violation of international norms and principles.

The spokesman said that the best solution to the Kashmir issue lies in the UN resolutions so the Indian government should shun its evil approach of silencing the Kashmiris at gunpoint. He urged the international community to put pressure on India to restore the special status of occupied Jammu and Kashmir and implement UN resolutions.

