India wants Kashmir not kashmiris: Devinder Singh

Indian troops launch massive CASOs in various areas in IIOJK

(From Jan 1989 till 31 Mar 2021)
Total Killings* 95,758
Custodial killings* 7,169
Civilian arrested 161,580
Structures Arsoned/Destroyed 110,400
Women Widowed 22,925
Children Orphaned 107,814
Women gang-raped / Molested 11,236
*Including killings in fake encounters, extra-judicial operations and custody
(Mar 2021)
Total Killings 11
Custodial killings* 3
Tortured/Injured 51
Pellet Injured : 0
Persons whose sight in one eye has damaged 0
Persons whose one or both eyes are injured 0
Civilian arrested 110
Structures Arsoned/Destroyed 12
Women Widowed 1
Children Orphaned 1
Women gang-raped / Molested 1
*Including killings in fake encounters, extra-judicial operations and custody​

Casualties : Jan 2015 till Mar 2021

Casualties from Jan 2015 till Mar 2021
After BJP assumed power in IIOJK
Total Killings 1620
Custodial Killings* 143
Tortured/Injured 32494
Civilian arrested 33605
Arson (Houses etc) 4370
Kidnapped or Missing 11
Women Widowed 133
Children Orphaned 304
Women disgraced / Molested 1107

*Including killings in fake encounters, extra-judicial operations and custody

Atrocities Post 5 Aug 2019

 
Total Killings 325
Custodial Killings* 41
Tortured/Injured 1753
Total pellet Injured 446
Persons whose sight in one eye has damaged 19
Persons whose one or both eyes are injured 144
Civilian arrested 14636
Arson (Houses etc) 1008
Women Widowed 17
Children Orphaned 39
Women disgraced / Molested 106

*Including killings in fake encounters, extra-judicial operations and custody

Casualties Post-Burhan

(From 8 July 2016 - 31 Mar 2021)
Total Killings * 1366
Custodial Killings 101
Tortured/Injured 29492
Inured by pellets 11400
Eye-sight damaged
(Partially)		 2000
Arrested 26525
Structures Arsoned/Destroyed 4322
Women Widowed 108
Children Orphaned 244
Women gang-raped / Molested 1043
 *Including killings in fake encounters, extra-judicial operations and custody

Kashmir Media Service

Jammu, April 07 (KMS): In Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir, APHC leader and the Chairman of the Jammu and Kashmir Social Peace Forum, Advocate Devinder Singh Behl, has said that Kashmir is an internationally recognized disputed territory, occupied by India by military force.

Devinder Singh Behl, while addressing a meeting in connection with the awareness campaign in Thandasellari area of Sundarbani in Jammu region said the Kashmiri people are struggling for their right to self-determination, acknowledged by the international community, UN and India. He said despite the passage of seven decades, the issue has not been resolved due to Indian bigotry. Devinder Singh Behl said that New Delhi repealed Articles 370 and 35-A on August 5, 2019 in violation of international law to maintain its forcible occupation and change the demography in Jammu and Kashmir.

He said the Indian action has been rejected not only by Kashmiris but also by the international community. The APHC leader said that India is settling non-Kashmiris in the occupied territory under a well-thought-out plan. He said that India does not want Kashmiris but their land.

“As long as a single Kashmiri is alive, Indian law will not be accepted and the Kashmiris will continue their struggle,” he said.

Devinder Singh Behl appealed to the international community and the United Nations to come forward to resolve the Kashmir dispute in accordance with the UN resolutions and the aspirations of the Kashmiri people.

He was accompanied by Vikram Singh, Zora Singh, Avtar Singh, Koljit Singh, Harman Singh, Tajinder Singh and other party members.


