India wants Kashmir not kashmiris: Devinder Singh

Jammu, April 07 (KMS): In Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir, APHC leader and the Chairman of the Jammu and Kashmir Social Peace Forum, Advocate Devinder Singh Behl, has said that Kashmir is an internationally recognized disputed territory, occupied by India by military force.

Devinder Singh Behl, while addressing a meeting in connection with the awareness campaign in Thandasellari area of Sundarbani in Jammu region said the Kashmiri people are struggling for their right to self-determination, acknowledged by the international community, UN and India. He said despite the passage of seven decades, the issue has not been resolved due to Indian bigotry. Devinder Singh Behl said that New Delhi repealed Articles 370 and 35-A on August 5, 2019 in violation of international law to maintain its forcible occupation and change the demography in Jammu and Kashmir.

He said the Indian action has been rejected not only by Kashmiris but also by the international community. The APHC leader said that India is settling non-Kashmiris in the occupied territory under a well-thought-out plan. He said that India does not want Kashmiris but their land.

“As long as a single Kashmiri is alive, Indian law will not be accepted and the Kashmiris will continue their struggle,” he said.

Devinder Singh Behl appealed to the international community and the United Nations to come forward to resolve the Kashmir dispute in accordance with the UN resolutions and the aspirations of the Kashmiri people.

He was accompanied by Vikram Singh, Zora Singh, Avtar Singh, Koljit Singh, Harman Singh, Tajinder Singh and other party members.

Like this: Like Loading...