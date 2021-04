Srinagar, April 07 (KMS): In Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir, a team of Indian paramilitary Central Reserve Police Force and police was attacked in Shopian district.

The attack was carried out in Imamsahib area of district.

An Indian official told media that no loss of life or injury was reported in the attack on CRPF and police team.

Meanwhile, Indian troops launched cordon and search operations in the area.

