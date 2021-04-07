Indian troops launch massive CASOs in IIOJK

Srinagar, April 07 (KMS): In Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir, Indian troops have launched massive cordon and search operations in Srinagar, Pulwama and Shopian areas of the territory.

The troops and paramilitary personnel cordoned off Inder, Midora, Melhora Wachi, Chitragam and Gulab Bagh areas and launched house-to-house searches.

A senior police official told media that CASOs have been jointly launched by the personnel of Indian Army and Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF).

Pertinently, an overnight cordon and search operation launched in Gulab Bagh area of Srinagar outskirts continued till last reports came in.

Meanwhile, the bomb disposal squad diffused the explosives which were found in Samba district. “Three anti-personnel mines were recovered in farming land of Dera village. A team of bomb disposal squad has diffused them in a controlled manner. However, the bombs were old and rusted,” said Dutt Khajuria, Rajpura chowki in-charge while speaking to reporters.

