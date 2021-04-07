‘India’s illegal actions won’t change Kashmir’s status’

#KashmirisRightToSelfDetermination

Srinagar, April 07 (KMS): In Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir, Hurriyat leaders and organizations continued to condemn the attempts by Modi-led fascist Indian government to suppress the Kashmiris’ ongoing struggle for their right to self-determination.

Jammu and Kashmir Islamic Political Party Chairman Mohammad Yousuf Naqash in a statement said that India’s unilateral actions of scraping Article 370 and 35 A and reducing it to stateless entity is an utter violation of United Nations Security Council resolutions. He said the move has also reversed the frame work of bilateral agreements between Pakistan and India. He added that the UN Security Council resolutions aimed at restoring inalienable right to self-determination of Kashmiri people has been ratified by both countries and recognised by whole world. India’s unilateral action through repressive tactics is the betrayal of its own commitments and won’t affect any change in the relevance and nature of Kashmir conflict, he added.

Jammu Kashmir Salvation Movement on Wednesday at a meeting in Srinagar said, “Time has come when India and its alliance partners should take into account the explosive Kashmir situation and look for ways and means to find a lasting solution to the issue rather than using its muscle power to crush the rightful struggle of the people.” The meeting was chaired by Aalima Maryam Jameela. While addressing the meeting Alima reiterated that New Delhi is continuously ignoring the ground realities and asked to stop illegal and unconstitutional measures being perpetrated in IIOJK unilaterally.

Hailing people for their steadfastness and bravery, she said that ’’we are facing pellets, bullets and our people being caged and implicated in false cases.”

