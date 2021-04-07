Picture of the day

HR Violations

(From Jan 1989 till 31 Mar 2021)
Total Killings* 95,758
Custodial killings* 7,169
Civilian arrested 161,580
Structures Arsoned/Destroyed 110,400
Women Widowed 22,925
Children Orphaned 107,814
Women gang-raped / Molested 11,236
*Including killings in fake encounters, extra-judicial operations and custody
(Mar 2021)
Total Killings 11
Custodial killings* 3
Tortured/Injured 51
Pellet Injured : 0
Persons whose sight in one eye has damaged 0
Persons whose one or both eyes are injured 0
Civilian arrested 110
Structures Arsoned/Destroyed 12
Women Widowed 1
Children Orphaned 1
Women gang-raped / Molested 1
*Including killings in fake encounters, extra-judicial operations and custody​

Casualties : Jan 2015 till Mar 2021

Casualties from Jan 2015 till Mar 2021
After BJP assumed power in IIOJK
Total Killings 1620
Custodial Killings* 143
Tortured/Injured 32494
Civilian arrested 33605
Arson (Houses etc) 4370
Kidnapped or Missing 11
Women Widowed 133
Children Orphaned 304
Women disgraced / Molested 1107

*Including killings in fake encounters, extra-judicial operations and custody

Atrocities Post 5 Aug 2019

 
Total Killings 325
Custodial Killings* 41
Tortured/Injured 1753
Total pellet Injured 446
Persons whose sight in one eye has damaged 19
Persons whose one or both eyes are injured 144
Civilian arrested 14636
Arson (Houses etc) 1008
Women Widowed 17
Children Orphaned 39
Women disgraced / Molested 106

*Including killings in fake encounters, extra-judicial operations and custody

Casualties Post-Burhan

(From 8 July 2016 - 31 Mar 2021)
Total Killings * 1366
Custodial Killings 101
Tortured/Injured 29492
Inured by pellets 11400
Eye-sight damaged
(Partially)		 2000
Arrested 26525
Structures Arsoned/Destroyed 4322
Women Widowed 108
Children Orphaned 244
Women gang-raped / Molested 1043
 *Including killings in fake encounters, extra-judicial operations and custody

‘India’s illegal actions won’t change Kashmir’s status’

Petition · Save Kashmir, Save Humanity:- Hold the Promised Plebiscite in Kashmir: United Nations · Change.orgSrinagar, April 07 (KMS): In Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir, Hurriyat leaders and organizations continued to condemn the attempts by Modi-led fascist Indian government to suppress the Kashmiris’ ongoing struggle for their right to self-determination.

Jammu and Kashmir Islamic Political Party Chairman Mohammad Yousuf Naqash in a statement said that India’s unilateral actions of scraping Article 370 and 35 A and reducing it to stateless entity is an utter violation of United Nations Security Council resolutions. He said the move has also reversed the frame work of bilateral agreements between Pakistan and India. He added that the UN Security Council resolutions aimed at restoring inalienable right to self-determination of Kashmiri people has been ratified by both countries and recognised by whole world. India’s unilateral action through repressive tactics is the betrayal of its own commitments and won’t affect any change in the relevance and nature of Kashmir conflict, he added.

Jammu Kashmir Salvation Movement on Wednesday at a meeting in Srinagar said, “Time has come when India and its alliance partners should take into account the explosive Kashmir situation and look for ways and means to find a lasting solution to the issue rather than using its muscle power to crush the rightful struggle of the people.” The meeting was chaired by Aalima Maryam Jameela. While addressing the meeting Alima reiterated that New Delhi is continuously ignoring the ground realities and asked to stop illegal and unconstitutional measures being perpetrated in IIOJK unilaterally.

Hailing people for their steadfastness and bravery, she said that ’’we are facing pellets, bullets and our people being caged and implicated in false cases.”


