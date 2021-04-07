Untoo asks Indian foreign minister to save IIOJK students’ future

Srinagar, April 07 (KMS): In Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir, the Chairman of International Forum for Justice Human Rights J&K, Mohammad Ahsan Untoo has called upon Indian External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar to intervene to save the future of hundreds of Kashmiri students enrolled in Pakistani universities and colleges.

Muhammad Ahsan Untoo in a letter to S. Jaishankar said that earlier on 17th of March, some thirty male and female students had all the travel documents to travel to Pakistan for their studies but unfortunately all were stopped at Wagah border by Indian security officials.

“Upon inquiry they were told that they need clearance from ministries of home affairs and human resources development and N.O.C from health department in Delhi which was a herculean task as this all was meant to stop Kashmiris from studying in Pakistan,” the letter said.

“Now when the students tried to travel through Dubai route they were again stopped at Delhi airport asking for the same documents. This has caused a lot of pain and mental disturbance to the students who were on a study mission,” Untoo added.

