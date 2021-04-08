APHC denounces Indian designs to destroy Kashmir’s social fabric

Urges UN to take cognizance of IIOJK’s deteriorating situation

Srinagar, April 08 (KMS): In Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir, the All Parties Harriet Conference (APHC) has condemned the nefarious designs of Modi-led fascist Indian government to destroy the cultural, social, educational, demographic and economic fabric of the territory.

The APHC spokesman in a statement issued in Srinagar expressed deep concern over the recent incidents of harassment and misconduct meted out to the Kashmiri students at Attari border and Dehli airport at the hands of Indian authorities when they were denied to travel to Pakistan despite having valid travel documents.

The spokesman said that it is a brazen violation of Universal Declaration of Human Rights adopted by the UN General Assembly on 10th of December 1948. He said the declaration guarantees right to travel, right to education and freedom of expression but the Indian fascist rulers in sheer violation of these rights have committed a heinous crime against humanity.

Castigating the Indian fascist regime on using the COVID 19 pandemic as a pretext to close the schools, and lock the people inside their homes barring them from economic, social and political activities, the spokesman said that the people of Kashmir are well aware of the Indian conspiracies and have, time and again, been defeated by the freedom-loving people of Kashmir.

The spokesman while urging the United Nations Secretary General and the world community to take cognizance of the deteriorating situation of Kashmir with respect to gross violation of human rights, said that the people of the subjugated territory have been caged in a small cocoon without having access to the free world, especially in the fields of education, economics and tourism.

The spokesman said it has become highly urgent to address the long-pending Kashmir issue in the light of UN resolutions on Kashmir and to safeguard the life, liberty and honour of the subjugated people who are facing the wrath of the Indian military aggression.

Meanwhile, the APHC during a meeting of its Majlis-e-Shura in Srinagar condemned the genocide of Kashmiris, especially the youth, by the occupational troops. The meeting was presided over by APHC Working Vice Chairman Ghulam Ahmad Gulzar. The participants took stock of the latest situation in the occupied territory and condemned the killing of youth during the so-called siege and search operations by the troops. The meeting called for resolving the Kashmir dispute in accordance with the resolutions passed by the United Nations and called on the UN Secretary-General to put pressure on India to give Kashmiris the right to self-determination. The APHC Majlis-e-Shura also called on international human rights bodies to force New Delhi to end grave human rights violations in Kashmir.

The meeting paid homage to the determination of the Hurriyat leaders, activists and ordinary Kashmiris illegally detained in the notorious Tihar and other jails. The meeting paid rich tributes to the Kashmiri youth who were martyred by the Indian troops in recent days.

Apart from Ghulam Ahmad Gulzar, APHC General Secretary Molvi Bashir Ahmed, Shaheen Iqbal, Muhammad Altaf, Khawaja Firdous, Junaidul Islam, Hakeem Abdul Rashid, Haji Qudus, Syed Muhammad Shafi, Bashir Ahmad Andrabi, Fayyaz Ahmed Butt, Masooda and Bashir Ahmed Butt.

APHC-AJK leader, Abdul Majeed Mir, in a statement in Islamabad expressed concern over surge in Indian state terrorism in IIOJK. He deplored that Indian troops are using lethal weapons against peaceful demonstrators in the occupied territory.

