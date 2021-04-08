Awarding of quarrying, mining contract to outsiders condemned

Srinagar, April 08 (KMS): In Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir, Hot Mix Plant Association Kashmir has condemned the awarding of sand extraction, stone quarry and mining contract to the non-Kashmiris.

The Hot Mix Plant Association Kashmir President, Bashir Ahmed Khan, addressing a press conference in Srinagar urged the authorities to roll back the controversial contract order so that original natives of Kashmir can earn their livelihood the way they were doing in the past.

He said that the cost of material has gone sky-rocket forcing the people to suspend the construction works across the Valley. He said that ever since the new law was announced in IIOJK, the cost of sand, Bajri, stone had touched the skies. “We are not getting the material. Contracts are being given to non-J&K residents while natives are suffering for want of materials,” he said.

Khan said the new contract order has also resulted in the shortage of macadam material as Hot Mix Plant Association is not able to get the material they were getting earlier.

He said at least 100 units of Hot Mix Plant are suffering because of the new contract order where non-Kashmiris are looting the resources of the territory.

