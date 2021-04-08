Picture of the day

HR Violations

(From Jan 1989 till 31 Mar 2021)
Total Killings* 95,758
Custodial killings* 7,169
Civilian arrested 161,580
Structures Arsoned/Destroyed 110,400
Women Widowed 22,925
Children Orphaned 107,814
Women gang-raped / Molested 11,236
*Including killings in fake encounters, extra-judicial operations and custody
(Mar 2021)
Total Killings 11
Custodial killings* 3
Tortured/Injured 51
Pellet Injured : 0
Persons whose sight in one eye has damaged 0
Persons whose one or both eyes are injured 0
Civilian arrested 110
Structures Arsoned/Destroyed 12
Women Widowed 1
Children Orphaned 1
Women gang-raped / Molested 1
*Including killings in fake encounters, extra-judicial operations and custody​

Casualties : Jan 2015 till Mar 2021

Casualties from Jan 2015 till Mar 2021
After BJP assumed power in IIOJK
Total Killings 1620
Custodial Killings* 143
Tortured/Injured 32494
Civilian arrested 33605
Arson (Houses etc) 4370
Kidnapped or Missing 11
Women Widowed 133
Children Orphaned 304
Women disgraced / Molested 1107

*Including killings in fake encounters, extra-judicial operations and custody

Atrocities Post 5 Aug 2019

 
Total Killings 325
Custodial Killings* 41
Tortured/Injured 1753
Total pellet Injured 446
Persons whose sight in one eye has damaged 19
Persons whose one or both eyes are injured 144
Civilian arrested 14636
Arson (Houses etc) 1008
Women Widowed 17
Children Orphaned 39
Women disgraced / Molested 106

*Including killings in fake encounters, extra-judicial operations and custody

Casualties Post-Burhan

(From 8 July 2016 - 31 Mar 2021)
Total Killings * 1366
Custodial Killings 101
Tortured/Injured 29492
Inured by pellets 11400
Eye-sight damaged
(Partially)		 2000
Arrested 26525
Structures Arsoned/Destroyed 4322
Women Widowed 108
Children Orphaned 244
Women gang-raped / Molested 1043
 *Including killings in fake encounters, extra-judicial operations and custody

Awarding of quarrying, mining contract to outsiders condemned

Statement Add comments
Kashmir Media Service

Srinagar, April 08 (KMS): In Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir, Hot Mix Plant Association Kashmir has condemned the awarding of sand extraction, stone quarry and mining contract to the non-Kashmiris.

The Hot Mix Plant Association Kashmir President, Bashir Ahmed Khan, addressing a press conference in Srinagar urged the authorities to roll back the controversial contract order so that original natives of Kashmir can earn their livelihood the way they were doing in the past.

He said that the cost of material has gone sky-rocket forcing the people to suspend the construction works across the Valley. He said that ever since the new law was announced in IIOJK, the cost of sand, Bajri, stone had touched the skies. “We are not getting the material. Contracts are being given to non-J&K residents while natives are suffering for want of materials,” he said.

Khan said the new contract order has also resulted in the shortage of macadam material as Hot Mix Plant Association is not able to get the material they were getting earlier.

He said at least 100 units of Hot Mix Plant are suffering because of the new contract order where non-Kashmiris are looting the resources of the territory.


