Chhattisgarh: Maoists release picture of captive Indian soldier

New Delhi, April 08 (KMS): In India, the Communist Party of India (Maoists) has released a picture of captive Indian soldier.

The CPI (Maoists) released the picture of the soldier from the elite CoBRA unit, Rakeshwar Singh Manhas, to show that he was in their custody.

Rakeshwar Singh Manhas had gone missing on April 3, following a fierce gun battle between Indian forces and Maoists on the Sukma-Bijapur border. In the aftermath of the ambush, bodies of 22 Indian forces’ personnel were recovered.

The picture was released a day after the Dandakaranya Special Zonal Committee (DSZC) of the organisation issued a press note demanding of the government to appoint the interlocutors to whom the soldier would be handed over.

In the picture released by the Maoists, Rakeshwar Singh Manhas is seen sitting on a plastic mat under a temporary shelter, possibly at a Maoist camp.

Like this: Like Loading...