Dead body found in Kupwara

India’s NIA arrests youth in Jammu

Srinagar, April 08 (KMS): In Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir, dead body of a missing youth was found in Kupwara district.

The missing youth identified as Bilal Ahmad Mir, was found dead under mysterious circumstances in Haihama area of the district. The body was spotted by some women in the area. He was missing since March 22.

On the other hand, India’s dreaded probe body National Investigation Agency arrested a youth at Jammu airport.

Meanwhile, one labourer was killed while another was critically injured in a road accident that took place near GB Panth hospital in Sonwar area of Srinagar.

