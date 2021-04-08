Even Indian Election Commission takes sides with BJP

Issues notice to Banerjee over appeal to Muslim voters

New Delhi, April 08 (KMS: Even the Indian Election Commission sided with the ruling party, the BJP, when it issued the notice to the Chief Minister of West Bengal state, regarding her statement on April 3 in which she appealed to Muslim voters to unite against the ruling BJP and not let their vote be split.

The West Bengal Chief Minister and Trinamool Congress (TMC) leader, Mamata Banerjee, speaking at a rally had said, “I am requesting my minority brothers and sisters with folded hands don’t divide the minority votes after listening to the devil person who had taken money from the BJP. He passes many communal statements and initiate clashes between the Hindu and the Muslims.”

She went on to say that “he is one of the apostles of the BJP, a BJP comrade. The comrades of Communist Party of India-Marxist (CPI-M) and BJP are roaming around with the money given by BJP to divide the minority-votes.”

Mamata was apparently referring to Suvendu Adhikari fielded in the ongoing elections against her by BJP. Before joining BJP, Adhikari was leader of TMC.

The EC has asked her to explain her stand within 48 hours, failing which it will take action.

Like this: Like Loading...