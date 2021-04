Srinagar, April 08 (KMS): In Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir, the High Court has quashed the illegal detention of three persons under draconian law, Public Safety Act (PSA).

The court quashed detentions of Manzoor Ahmad Butt, Muhammad Iqbal Hafiz and Shakir Ahmed Mir. They have been facing illegal detentions under PSA for the last over two years in different jails of the territory.

The court ordered the occupation authorities to release the detainees forthwith.

