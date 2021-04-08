IIOJK ulema demand release of Mirwaiz before Ramadan

Picture of the day

Indian troops launch massive CASOs in various areas in IIOJK

(From Jan 1989 till 31 Mar 2021)
Total Killings* 95,758
Custodial killings* 7,169
Civilian arrested 161,580
Structures Arsoned/Destroyed 110,400
Women Widowed 22,925
Children Orphaned 107,814
Women gang-raped / Molested 11,236
*Including killings in fake encounters, extra-judicial operations and custody
(Mar 2021)
Total Killings 11
Custodial killings* 3
Tortured/Injured 51
Pellet Injured : 0
Persons whose sight in one eye has damaged 0
Persons whose one or both eyes are injured 0
Civilian arrested 110
Structures Arsoned/Destroyed 12
Women Widowed 1
Children Orphaned 1
Women gang-raped / Molested 1
*Including killings in fake encounters, extra-judicial operations and custody​

Casualties : Jan 2015 till Mar 2021

Casualties from Jan 2015 till Mar 2021
After BJP assumed power in IIOJK
Total Killings 1620
Custodial Killings* 143
Tortured/Injured 32494
Civilian arrested 33605
Arson (Houses etc) 4370
Kidnapped or Missing 11
Women Widowed 133
Children Orphaned 304
Women disgraced / Molested 1107

*Including killings in fake encounters, extra-judicial operations and custody

Atrocities Post 5 Aug 2019

 
Total Killings 325
Custodial Killings* 41
Tortured/Injured 1753
Total pellet Injured 446
Persons whose sight in one eye has damaged 19
Persons whose one or both eyes are injured 144
Civilian arrested 14636
Arson (Houses etc) 1008
Women Widowed 17
Children Orphaned 39
Women disgraced / Molested 106

*Including killings in fake encounters, extra-judicial operations and custody

Casualties Post-Burhan

(From 8 July 2016 - 31 Mar 2021)
Total Killings * 1366
Custodial Killings 101
Tortured/Injured 29492
Inured by pellets 11400
Eye-sight damaged
(Partially)		 2000
Arrested 26525
Structures Arsoned/Destroyed 4322
Women Widowed 108
Children Orphaned 244
Women gang-raped / Molested 1043
 *Including killings in fake encounters, extra-judicial operations and custody

Kashmir Media Service

Srinagar, April 08 (KMS): In Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir, the leading religious and social organizations, under the aegis of Muttahida Majlis-e-Ulema (MMU) have denounced the continued house arrest of Hurriyat forum Chairman, Mirwaiz Umar Farooq.

The heads and representatives of the religious and social organizations addressing a joint press conference in Srinagar urged the authorities to release Mirwaiz Umar Farooq immediately, especially as the holy month of Ramadan is about to commence.

The leaders expressed dismay that despite passing of more than 20 months and repeated appeals, the arbitrary house detention of Mirwaiz Umar continued, which is a matter of grave concern for the religious fraternity of the valley and creates unease and anguish among people.

The participants who represented all the religious sects of the Muslims of Kashmir, appealed to the government to release Mirwaiz Umar Farooq. They said that the pulpit of the central Jamia Masjid, Srinagar, had fallen silent and wore a deserted look, which otherwise reverberated with Qaal Allah Wa Qaala Rasool (SAW), since the Mirwaiz’s arrest. This is deeply disturbing to the people and religious fraternity of the valley who crave for the presence of their beloved religious leader in the historic Jama Masjid, they added. It is also direct state intrusion in the religious rights and affairs of the Muslims of J&K.

It is pertinent to mention here that not only the Muttahida Majlis-e-Ulema, but people from all walks of life including social, political, religious and civil society members have from time to time raised their voice demanding release of the Mirwaiz-e-Kashmir.

They also appealed to the authorities that in view of Ramadan, all political prisoners and youth in jails across the territory and outside should be released on humanitarian grounds.

They said that all Ulema and Khateebs of Kashmir would continue to demand for the release of Mirwaiz Umar Farooq before the holy month of Ramadhan and in their Friday sermons tomorrow will raise the issue forcefully.

The heads and representatives of the religious and social organisations who addressed the press conference include Malana Rehmatullah Mir Al-Qasmi of Dar-ul-Uloom Raheemiya, Bandipora, Karawane Islami head Maulana Ghulam Rasool Hami, Jamiat Ahle Hadeeth General Secretary, Mufti Yaqoob Madni, Anjuman Himayat-ul-Islam, patron Maulana Showkat Hussain Keng, Ittehad-ul- Muslimeen head Maulana Masroor Abbas Ansari, representative of Mufti Azam, Himayat-ul-Islam head Maulana Khursheed Qanoogo and Jamia Masjid Srinagar’s Imam Mufti Ghulam Rasool Samoon.

Agha Syed Hassan Al-Moosvi Al-Safvi of Anjuman Sharai Shian could not attend as he was denied permission by the authorities to participate and his son Agha Mujtaba instead represented Anjuman Sharie Shian.

Meanwhile, Anjuman Sharie Shian in a statement denounced continued house detention of Mirwaiz Umar Farooq and other religious and political leaders. The statement also denounced the authorities for preventing Agha Moosvi from attending the MMU meet. Moosvi in a statement paid glowing tributes to Maulana Showkat Ahmad Shah on his martyrdom anniversary.

The MMU consists of Anjuman Auqaf Jamia Masjid, Dar-ul-Uloom Raheemiya, Muslim Personal Law Board, Jamiat Ahle Hadeth, Jama’at-e-Islami, Anjuman Sharia’n Shian, Karwaan-e-Islami, Itihaad-ul-Muslimeen, Anjuman Himayat-ul-Islam, Jamiat Hamdania, Anjuman Ulema-e-Ahnaaf, Dar-ul-Uloom Qasmia, Dar-ul-Uloom Bilaliya, Anjuman Nusrat-ul-Islam, Anjuman Mazhar-ul-Haq, Jamiat-ul-Aima Wal Ulema, Anjuman Aima Wa Mashaa’ikh Kashmir, Dar-ul-Uloom Naqshbandiya, Dar-ul-Uloom Rasheediya, Ahl-e-Bayt Foundation, Madrasa Kanz-ul-Uloom, Perwaan-e-Wilayat, Auqaf Islamiya Khurram Sarhama, Anjuman Tanzeem-ul-Makaatib, Muhammadi Trust and many social and educational institutions.


