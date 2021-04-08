IIOJK ulema demand release of Mirwaiz before Ramadan

Srinagar, April 08 (KMS): In Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir, the leading religious and social organizations, under the aegis of Muttahida Majlis-e-Ulema (MMU) have denounced the continued house arrest of Hurriyat forum Chairman, Mirwaiz Umar Farooq.

The heads and representatives of the religious and social organizations addressing a joint press conference in Srinagar urged the authorities to release Mirwaiz Umar Farooq immediately, especially as the holy month of Ramadan is about to commence.

The leaders expressed dismay that despite passing of more than 20 months and repeated appeals, the arbitrary house detention of Mirwaiz Umar continued, which is a matter of grave concern for the religious fraternity of the valley and creates unease and anguish among people.

The participants who represented all the religious sects of the Muslims of Kashmir, appealed to the government to release Mirwaiz Umar Farooq. They said that the pulpit of the central Jamia Masjid, Srinagar, had fallen silent and wore a deserted look, which otherwise reverberated with Qaal Allah Wa Qaala Rasool (SAW), since the Mirwaiz’s arrest. This is deeply disturbing to the people and religious fraternity of the valley who crave for the presence of their beloved religious leader in the historic Jama Masjid, they added. It is also direct state intrusion in the religious rights and affairs of the Muslims of J&K.

It is pertinent to mention here that not only the Muttahida Majlis-e-Ulema, but people from all walks of life including social, political, religious and civil society members have from time to time raised their voice demanding release of the Mirwaiz-e-Kashmir.

They also appealed to the authorities that in view of Ramadan, all political prisoners and youth in jails across the territory and outside should be released on humanitarian grounds.

They said that all Ulema and Khateebs of Kashmir would continue to demand for the release of Mirwaiz Umar Farooq before the holy month of Ramadhan and in their Friday sermons tomorrow will raise the issue forcefully.

The heads and representatives of the religious and social organisations who addressed the press conference include Malana Rehmatullah Mir Al-Qasmi of Dar-ul-Uloom Raheemiya, Bandipora, Karawane Islami head Maulana Ghulam Rasool Hami, Jamiat Ahle Hadeeth General Secretary, Mufti Yaqoob Madni, Anjuman Himayat-ul-Islam, patron Maulana Showkat Hussain Keng, Ittehad-ul- Muslimeen head Maulana Masroor Abbas Ansari, representative of Mufti Azam, Himayat-ul-Islam head Maulana Khursheed Qanoogo and Jamia Masjid Srinagar’s Imam Mufti Ghulam Rasool Samoon.

Agha Syed Hassan Al-Moosvi Al-Safvi of Anjuman Sharai Shian could not attend as he was denied permission by the authorities to participate and his son Agha Mujtaba instead represented Anjuman Sharie Shian.

Meanwhile, Anjuman Sharie Shian in a statement denounced continued house detention of Mirwaiz Umar Farooq and other religious and political leaders. The statement also denounced the authorities for preventing Agha Moosvi from attending the MMU meet. Moosvi in a statement paid glowing tributes to Maulana Showkat Ahmad Shah on his martyrdom anniversary.

The MMU consists of Anjuman Auqaf Jamia Masjid, Dar-ul-Uloom Raheemiya, Muslim Personal Law Board, Jamiat Ahle Hadeth, Jama’at-e-Islami, Anjuman Sharia’n Shian, Karwaan-e-Islami, Itihaad-ul-Muslimeen, Anjuman Himayat-ul-Islam, Jamiat Hamdania, Anjuman Ulema-e-Ahnaaf, Dar-ul-Uloom Qasmia, Dar-ul-Uloom Bilaliya, Anjuman Nusrat-ul-Islam, Anjuman Mazhar-ul-Haq, Jamiat-ul-Aima Wal Ulema, Anjuman Aima Wa Mashaa’ikh Kashmir, Dar-ul-Uloom Naqshbandiya, Dar-ul-Uloom Rasheediya, Ahl-e-Bayt Foundation, Madrasa Kanz-ul-Uloom, Perwaan-e-Wilayat, Auqaf Islamiya Khurram Sarhama, Anjuman Tanzeem-ul-Makaatib, Muhammadi Trust and many social and educational institutions.

