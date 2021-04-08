India should shun its ‘spoiler’s role’ for promotion of regional stability: FM

Islamabad, April 08 (KMS): Foreign Minister Makhdoom Shah Mahmood Qureshi has stressed that India should shun its ‘spoiler’s role’ for the promotion of regional connectivity and stability.

He said this during his meeting with his Russian counterpart Sergey Lavrov here.

Foreign Minister Makhdoom Shah Mahmood Qureshi briefed his Russian counterpart over the situation in Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK).

He termed his Russian counterpart Sergey Lavrov’s visit to Pakistan very significant one as both sides held very positive and fruitful discussions.

In a statement issued here, the foreign minister said that both sides held wide ranging talks covering bilateral relations and reviewed the existing framework in this regard.

