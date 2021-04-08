India urged to resolve Kashmir dispute

Srinagar, April 08 (KMS): In Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir, the Jammu and Kashmir Youth Social Justice League (JKYSJL) has urged the Indian government to close the flag politics and come forward to resolve the lingering Kashmir dispute.

The JKYSJL spokesman, Rameez-ul-Islam in a statement issued in Srinagar said that India could not suppress the Kashmir liberation movement through use of military might.

He said that the Kashmiris had not accepted the Modi regime’s August 05, 2019 illegal and unconstitutional move of repealing the special status of IIOJK.

He appealed to the world community to put pressure on India to release all illegally detained Hurriyat leaders and activists and settle the Kashmir dispute in accordance with the United Nations resolutions and aspirations of the Kashmiri people.

