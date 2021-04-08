Indian troops martyr 3 youth in Shopian today

Srinagar, April 08 (KMS): In Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir, Indian troops in their fresh act of state terrorism martyred three Kashmiri youth in South Kashmir’s Shopian district, today.

The youth were killed during an ongoing cordon and search operation by the troops in Jan Mohalla area of the district.

The operation was jointly launched by the personnel of Indian Army, paramilitary Central Reserve Police Force and police.

Meanwhile, officials said that two Indian soldiers were injured in an attack in the same area. Both the injured soldiers have been shifted to a local hospital for treatment.

