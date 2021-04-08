Inqilabi hails Pakistan’s support to Kashmir cause

Srinagar, April 08 (KMS): In Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir, the Chairman of Islami Tanzeem-e-Azadi Jammu and Kashmir, Abdul Samad Inqilabi, has thanked the government and people of Pakistan for their continued moral, political and diplomatic support to the Kashmiris’ struggle for securing their inalienable right to self-determination.

Abdul Samad Inqilabi in a statement issued in Srinagar termed the Pakistan’s decision to defer trade with India till restoration of Kashmir’s special status a welcome step. He said that the move proved that Pakistan wanted durable solution of the Kashmir dispute.

He said, the entire world knows that the unresolved Kashmir dispute is the main cause of tension between Pakistan and India which is also affecting regional peace and stability. Sustainable peace and stability in South Asia depends on the settlement of all issues between India and Pakistan, especially the Kashmir dispute, he added.

Abdul Samad Inqilabi deplored that Indian troops were committing the worst human rights violations and killing innocent people during the so-called cordon and search operations on daily basis in IIOJK.

He said, war is not a solution to any problem, adding that Pakistan and India should start dialogue process for the settlement of the Kashmir dispute and appealed to the United Nations and the world community to play role in this regard.

