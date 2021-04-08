Masood urges diaspora in US to raise voice for Kashmir

Picture of the day

Indian troops launch massive CASOs in various areas in IIOJK

HR Violations

(From Jan 1989 till 31 Mar 2021)
Total Killings* 95,758
Custodial killings* 7,169
Civilian arrested 161,580
Structures Arsoned/Destroyed 110,400
Women Widowed 22,925
Children Orphaned 107,814
Women gang-raped / Molested 11,236
*Including killings in fake encounters, extra-judicial operations and custody
(Mar 2021)
Total Killings 11
Custodial killings* 3
Tortured/Injured 51
Pellet Injured : 0
Persons whose sight in one eye has damaged 0
Persons whose one or both eyes are injured 0
Civilian arrested 110
Structures Arsoned/Destroyed 12
Women Widowed 1
Children Orphaned 1
Women gang-raped / Molested 1
*Including killings in fake encounters, extra-judicial operations and custody​

Casualties : Jan 2015 till Mar 2021

Casualties from Jan 2015 till Mar 2021
After BJP assumed power in IIOJK
Total Killings 1620
Custodial Killings* 143
Tortured/Injured 32494
Civilian arrested 33605
Arson (Houses etc) 4370
Kidnapped or Missing 11
Women Widowed 133
Children Orphaned 304
Women disgraced / Molested 1107

*Including killings in fake encounters, extra-judicial operations and custody

Atrocities Post 5 Aug 2019

 
Total Killings 325
Custodial Killings* 41
Tortured/Injured 1753
Total pellet Injured 446
Persons whose sight in one eye has damaged 19
Persons whose one or both eyes are injured 144
Civilian arrested 14636
Arson (Houses etc) 1008
Women Widowed 17
Children Orphaned 39
Women disgraced / Molested 106

*Including killings in fake encounters, extra-judicial operations and custody

Casualties Post-Burhan

(From 8 July 2016 - 31 Mar 2021)
Total Killings * 1366
Custodial Killings 101
Tortured/Injured 29492
Inured by pellets 11400
Eye-sight damaged
(Partially)		 2000
Arrested 26525
Structures Arsoned/Destroyed 4322
Women Widowed 108
Children Orphaned 244
Women gang-raped / Molested 1043
 *Including killings in fake encounters, extra-judicial operations and custody

Masood urges diaspora in US to raise voice for Kashmir

Pakistan's Support to Kashmir Add comments
Kashmir Media Service

Islamabad, April 08 (KMS): The Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) President Sardar Masood Khan has urged the Pakistanis and Kashmiris living in the United States to promote a positive image of Pakistan and raise voice for the rights of Kashmiri people at every available forum.

He said this during a meeting with Ali Rashid, President of American Pakistani Advocacy Group, who called on him at the Presidency and briefed him about the activities of the Kashmiri and the Pakistani community in the United States regarding the Kashmir issue.

The AJK president especially thanked the Pakistani community of New York on behalf of himself and the people of Azad Kashmir and maintained that due to the efforts of the Pakistani and Kashmiri community in New York, a resolution was passed by the New York State Assembly earlier this year declaring February 5th as Kashmir Day.

The passage of resolution to establish Kashmir Day on February 5 is clear proof of the effective role our diaspora community is playing in America, he added.

Describing Pakistanis and Kashmiris living in the United States as a dynamic force, the AJK President said that he was satisfied to know that our community is working tirelessly and had played a pivotal role in internationalising the Kashmir issue and highlighting the plights of Kashmiri people.

Saying that the Pakistan-Kashmir community in the US is very lively and dynamic in protecting the rights of Kashmiris and promoting their struggle for the right to self-determination, Masood said diaspora community have made laudable efforts in mobilising public opinion in favour of Kashmiris by reaching out to influential members of US Congress, Senate and civil society.

The state president said that the United States is a beacon of light for the protection of human rights in the world, especially for those whose rights have been usurped by powerful governments and occupying countries. President Khan expressed his hope that the American Pakistani Advocacy Group would expand its activities to all sections of American society to highlight the struggle of Kashmiris for liberty, freedom and the right to self-determination.

Earlier Mr Ali Rashid told the president that American Pakistani Advocacy Group had recently expanded its efforts to address the inhuman treatment of Kashmiri people by the Indian government.

He said that since the United States promotes the ideals that all human beings are created equal and have the inalienable rights life, liberty, and the pursuit of happiness, but unfortunately the current situation in the Indian Occupied Jammu and Kashmir renders these notions obsolete.

He said, “Keeping in mind the circumstances prevailing in Kashmir, we felt a need to show our solidarity with our Kashmiri brothers and sisters by initiating various activities and advocacy programs. Our organisation in collaboration with other community groups and individuals got a resolution passed in the New York State Assembly that declared February 5th as Kashmir Day.”


