Maulana Showkat remembered on martyrdom anniversary

Muzaffarabad, April 08 (KMS): Jammu and Kashmir Liberation Front remembered Maulana Showkat Shaheed saying his services are unforgettable and cannot be overlooked.

The JKLF leaders while addressing a programme in Thorad, Rawalakot, said, Showkat Shaheed’s struggle for freedom and efforts to eradicate sectarianism from IIOJK would always be remembered.

The event was organized to memorize Showkat Ahmad Shah who embraced martyrdom on 8th April 2011. It was attended by various JKLF leaders, senior activists and people.

Speakers in their addresses said that Maulana Showkat worked continuously for the cause of freedom and his efforts for the unity of Ummah, promotion and publication of Quran and Sunnah, his zeal to promote authentic Quran and Sunnah and communicating it to the new generations, his philanthropy, his works in the field of education and social work, his dream of an Islamic university and his leadership bear a witness to the fact that he was a legendary figure who cannot be ignored even by his enemies and adversaries.

Recalling his love for JKLF Chairman Muhammad Yasin Malik, speakers said that Showkat Shaheed always stood tall and will stay tall for ages to come.

Like this: Like Loading...