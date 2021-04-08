Media bodies in IIOJK voice concern over IGP’s diktat

Srinagar, April 08 (KMS): In Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir, media bodies have unanimously voiced concern over the statement of the Inspector General of Police, asking media persons not to come closer to the sites of cordon and search operations (CASOs) and conduct the coverage of such situations.

Soon after a cordon and search operation on Tuesday night in Srinagar’s Gulab Bagh area, a statement issued through two local news agencies quoted the IGP of Kashmir, Vijay Kumar, saying that the media persons should not come closer to such sites and they should not carry live coverage of these situations.

A statement jointly issued by 12 media bodies in IIOJK said the top cop’s diktat has caused anguish among the media fraternity. The statement was jointly issued by Journalist Federation of Kashmir (JFK), Kashmir Editor’s Guild (KEG), Kashmir Working Journalists Association (KWJA), Kashmir Press Photographers Association (KPPA), Kashmir News Television Journalist Association (KNTJA), Kashmir Video Journalists Association (KVJA), Kashmir Press Club (KPC), Kashmir Journalists Association (KJA), Anjuman Urdu Sahafat, Kashmir Union of Working Journalists (KUWJ), Jammu and Kashmir Press Association (JKPA) and JK Editors Forum (JKEF).

The statement said if this is a part of the official policy of police then it appears to be a tactic to coerce journalists into not reporting facts on the ground. It also seems to be a part of the string of measures taken by the authorities to suppress freedom of press in the region, it added.

Noting the situation in which journalists are working in the territory for last several decades, the media bodies said, despite facing threats to life, liberty and property, they upheld the principles of journalism and reporting. They said that the media in Kashmir are aware of the journalistic guidelines and ethics or situations like CASOs, law and order situations and have always upheld these principles.

The media bodies said the press freedom is the cornerstone of a democracy and any attack on it undermines the democratic set-up of which media is the fourth pillar. “Any such attack on press freedom and journalism is highly distressful,” they said, urging the IGP Kashmir to put the record straight and clarify the statement attributed to him.

Meanwhile, the IGP, Vijay Kumar talking to media men in Srinagar said, he has issued written directions to all district SSPs to take legal action in case any media person comes closer to the site of CASO or such situation. When asked who comes under this Advisory, he said, it implies for all media outlets. Earlier on Tuesday he said that the media persons should not carry any live coverage of any CASO or other such situation.

Like this: Like Loading...