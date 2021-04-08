PM Imran shares situation of IIOJK with Russian FM

Islamabad, April 08 (KMS): Prime Minister Imran Khan in his meeting with Foreign Minister of the Russian Federation Sergey Lavrov shared in detail the situation in Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK).

With reference to the situation in IIOJK, the Prime Minister shared Pakistan’s perspective on issues of peace and security in South Asia, including the need for peaceful resolution of the Jammu and Kashmir dispute.

Pakistan-Russia bilateral relations and issues of regional and global importance were discussed in the meeting. Views were also exchanged on the situation in West Asia, the Gulf, the Middle East, and the Asia-Pacific region.

The Prime Minister reiterated his invitation to President Putin to visit Pakistan at his earliest convenience.

Like this: Like Loading...