APHC condemns Indian police’s diktat to journalists in IIOJK

Srinagar, April 09 (KMS): In Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir, the All Parties Hurriyat Conference Provincial President (Kashmir Province), Bashir Ahmad Butt, has strongly condemned the Indian police diktat in which journalists have been barred to perform their professional duties during the so-called cordon and search operations carried out by Indian troops in the territory.

Bashir Ahmad Butt in a statement issued in Srinagar said that journalism, the fourth pillar of the modern concept of democracy, was facing the toughest time in the history of Jammu and Kashmir.

He maintained that the brazen onslaught on the freedom of expression is a grave violation of human rights which must be a cause of concern for the world community, especially, the United Nations Secretary General and the international human rights organizations.

The APHC leader castigated the Narendra Modi-led fascist Indian government for strangulating the freedom of speech and dissent and implementing the worst censorship on electronic and print media in the occupied territory. He urged the world bodies to take appropriate actions against the Indian fascism and help in unconditional release of all journalists and pro-freedom leaders and activists languishing in Indian jails. He also called upon them to ensure freedom of expression in IIOJK and play role in the resolution of the Kashmir dispute in accordance with the Kashmiris’ aspirations. KMS—7M

