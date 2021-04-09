Beijing asks New Delhi to abide by agreements to de-escalate border tension

Picture of the day

Kashmir Media Service

Indian troops launch massive CASOs in various areas in IIOJK

HR Violations

(From Jan 1989 till 31 Mar 2021)
Total Killings* 95,758
Custodial killings* 7,169
Civilian arrested 161,580
Structures Arsoned/Destroyed 110,400
Women Widowed 22,925
Children Orphaned 107,814
Women gang-raped / Molested 11,236
*Including killings in fake encounters, extra-judicial operations and custody
(Mar 2021)
Total Killings 11
Custodial killings* 3
Tortured/Injured 51
Pellet Injured : 0
Persons whose sight in one eye has damaged 0
Persons whose one or both eyes are injured 0
Civilian arrested 110
Structures Arsoned/Destroyed 12
Women Widowed 1
Children Orphaned 1
Women gang-raped / Molested 1
*Including killings in fake encounters, extra-judicial operations and custody​

Casualties : Jan 2015 till Mar 2021

Casualties from Jan 2015 till Mar 2021
After BJP assumed power in IIOJK
Total Killings 1620
Custodial Killings* 143
Tortured/Injured 32494
Civilian arrested 33605
Arson (Houses etc) 4370
Kidnapped or Missing 11
Women Widowed 133
Children Orphaned 304
Women disgraced / Molested 1107

*Including killings in fake encounters, extra-judicial operations and custody

Atrocities Post 5 Aug 2019

 
Total Killings 325
Custodial Killings* 41
Tortured/Injured 1753
Total pellet Injured 446
Persons whose sight in one eye has damaged 19
Persons whose one or both eyes are injured 144
Civilian arrested 14636
Arson (Houses etc) 1008
Women Widowed 17
Children Orphaned 39
Women disgraced / Molested 106

*Including killings in fake encounters, extra-judicial operations and custody

Casualties Post-Burhan

(From 8 July 2016 - 31 Mar 2021)
Total Killings * 1366
Custodial Killings 101
Tortured/Injured 29492
Inured by pellets 11400
Eye-sight damaged
(Partially)		 2000
Arrested 26525
Structures Arsoned/Destroyed 4322
Women Widowed 108
Children Orphaned 244
Women gang-raped / Molested 1043
 *Including killings in fake encounters, extra-judicial operations and custody

Beijing asks New Delhi to abide by agreements to de-escalate border tension

Kashmir Media Service

Beijing, April 09 (KMS): China on Thursday hoped that India would strictly abide by the signed agreements between the two sides and stabilize the situation in the borders areas with real actions.

“We hope Indian side will work with China to follow through the important consensus of our two leaders and abide by relevant agreements and treaties to de-escalate the tension at the border,” Chinese Foreign Ministry’s Spokesperson Zhao Lijian said during his regular briefing held here.

When asked if the next military talks between top-level officials from China and India will be delayed, he refuted the remarks, saying that the two sides are in communication for holding the 11th round of talks. There has been no talk about a postponement.

He however stressed that the merit of the situation at China-India border are very clear and the responsibility does not rest with the Chinese side.

When asked if China will consider Indian proposal that status quo of April 2020 should be restored, he said, “I believe it should be talked in the meetings.”

Relations between China and India deteriorated since a deadly confrontation in Galwan Valley last year.

The two sides began formulating a disengagement plan to withdraw troops and establish no-patrol zones in November 2020. On February 10, Chinese and Indian border troops on the southern and northern shores of Pangong Lake began their disengagement as planned.

In the tenth round of corps commander level meetings between the two countries held in late February, the two parties had appraised the smooth completion of disengagement of frontline troops in the Bangong Lake area.

It was a significant step forward, the two sides said on February 20 on the Chinese side of the Moldo-Chushul border meeting point.

However, the disengagement is incomplete especially at the borders and post Pangong Lake as both the countries have difference point of view on the border issue.


