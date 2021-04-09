Concern expressed over continued bloodshed, CASOs in IIOJK

Srinagar, April 09 (KMS): In Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir, the Jammu and Kashmir Salvation Movement (JKSM) has expressed concern over the continued bloodshed, cordon and search operations, night raids and arrests in nook and corner of the territory.

The JKSM in a meeting in North Kashmir reiterated its call that the Kashmir dispute should be settled through dialogue between Pakistan, India and the real representatives the Kashmiri people. The meeting thoroughly discussed the current political situation of the occupied territory.

Addressing the meeting, Abdur Rauf Khan urged the participants to work at ground and help people in the hours of agony and turmoil. “Our movement is a legitimate, recognized by the United Nations and endorsed by the overwhelming majority of the people of Kashmir since 1947,” he added.

He urged the people of the territory to remain vigilant, steadfast and well-disciplined to take the sacred resistance movement to its logical conclusion. Political settlement of the Kashmir dispute is the only way to move forward, he maintained.

The meeting was also attended by Javaid Ahmad, Farooq Ahmad, Abdul Qayum, Ghulam Ahmad Butt, Fida Hassan, Rayan Ahmad, Bashir Ahmad and Mushtaq Ahmad.

