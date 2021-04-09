Hindu community demands justice for mysterious deaths of 11 Pakistani Hindus in India last year

Islamabad, April 09 (KMS): Hindu community held a protest demonstration in front of the Indian High Commission in Islamabad, today (Friday), demanding justice for the mysterious deaths of 11 Pakistani Hindus last year in Jodhpur, India.

The protestors chanted slogans against Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the BJP government.

Talking to media, members of the community said Modi’s communal policies are becoming threat to minorities as well as to the regional peace.

The protestors called upon the international community to provide justice to the bereaved families and demanded a transparent inquiry into the tragic Jodhpur incident.

