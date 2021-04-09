Picture of the day

HR Violations

(From Jan 1989 till 31 Mar 2021)
Total Killings* 95,758
Custodial killings* 7,169
Civilian arrested 161,580
Structures Arsoned/Destroyed 110,400
Women Widowed 22,925
Children Orphaned 107,814
Women gang-raped / Molested 11,236
*Including killings in fake encounters, extra-judicial operations and custody
(Mar 2021)
Total Killings 11
Custodial killings* 3
Tortured/Injured 51
Pellet Injured : 0
Persons whose sight in one eye has damaged 0
Persons whose one or both eyes are injured 0
Civilian arrested 110
Structures Arsoned/Destroyed 12
Women Widowed 1
Children Orphaned 1
Women gang-raped / Molested 1
*Including killings in fake encounters, extra-judicial operations and custody​

Casualties : Jan 2015 till Mar 2021

Casualties from Jan 2015 till Mar 2021
After BJP assumed power in IIOJK
Total Killings 1620
Custodial Killings* 143
Tortured/Injured 32494
Civilian arrested 33605
Arson (Houses etc) 4370
Kidnapped or Missing 11
Women Widowed 133
Children Orphaned 304
Women disgraced / Molested 1107

*Including killings in fake encounters, extra-judicial operations and custody

Atrocities Post 5 Aug 2019

 
Total Killings 325
Custodial Killings* 41
Tortured/Injured 1753
Total pellet Injured 446
Persons whose sight in one eye has damaged 19
Persons whose one or both eyes are injured 144
Civilian arrested 14636
Arson (Houses etc) 1008
Women Widowed 17
Children Orphaned 39
Women disgraced / Molested 106

*Including killings in fake encounters, extra-judicial operations and custody

Casualties Post-Burhan

(From 8 July 2016 - 31 Mar 2021)
Total Killings * 1366
Custodial Killings 101
Tortured/Injured 29492
Inured by pellets 11400
Eye-sight damaged
(Partially)		 2000
Arrested 26525
Structures Arsoned/Destroyed 4322
Women Widowed 108
Children Orphaned 244
Women gang-raped / Molested 1043
 *Including killings in fake encounters, extra-judicial operations and custody

Imams, Khateebs across IIOJK demand release of Mirwaiz

Ask people to follow SOPS during Ramazan

Srinagar, April 09 (KMS): In Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir, the Ulema, Aima and Khateebs of the grand masajid, khanqahs, imambarahs and shrines have expressed serious anguish and resentment over the 20-month-long arbitrary and unconstitutional house detention of the Hurriyat forum Chairman and Mutahida Majlis-e-Ulema chief, Mirwaiz Umar Farooq.

The Ulema, Aima and Khateebs of the grand masajid, khanqahs, imambargahs and shrines in their addresses to the Friday congregations termed the continued house arrest of Mirwaiz Umar Farooq as a gross violation of an individual’s personal freedom besides a sheer interference in the religious affairs.

The ulemas and khateebs said that as the holy month of Ramadhan is about to commence, the authorities must unconditionally release the Mirwaiz and all the political prisoners and youth who are languishing in jails.

At the historic Jama Masjid Srinagar, the Vice President of Anjuman Auqaf Jamia Masjid Srinagar and Imam and Khateeb of the grand masjid Moulana Ahmad Syed Naqshbandi while stressing upon the authorities to release the Mirwaiz Umar Farooq said the sentiments of the people are hurt due to the continuous detention of the Mirwaiz.

Those who spoke in their respective mosques, shrines and imambaras included Moulana Rehmatullah Qasmi at Darul Uloom Raheemiya, Anjuman Sharie Shian chief Agha Syed Hassan Al-Moosvi Al-Safvi at Buffon Mufti Muhammad Yaqoob Baba Al-Madni of Jamiat Ahle Hadees, Ittihad-ul- Muslimeen’s Molvi Masroor Abbas Ansari, Karwaan-e-Islami chief Moulana Ghulam Rasool Hami, Anjuman Tableegul Islam’s Moulana Ali Akbar, Anjuman Himayat-ul-Islam’s Moulana Khursheed Ahmad Kanoongo, Jamait Hamdania’s Mohammad Ashraf Anayati, Aasar Shareef Khiram Sirham’s Mufti Zia-ul-Haq Nazmi, Anjuman Ulema-i-Ahnaaf’s Moulana Syed Farooq Ahmad, Khankah Naqashband Sahib’s Khateeb-o-Imam Prof. Mir Mohammad Tayib Kamili, Aastanaye Aaliya Khaniyar Shareef’s Khalid Geelani, Darul Uloom Sabeel-al Huda’s Mufti Ajaz-ul-Hassan Banday, Bazm-i-Tawheed Ahlihadees’s PIr Rahamat Ullah, Moulana, Tariq-ul-Islam, Khateeb and Imam Jamia Masjid Handwar’s Mufti Nizam-ul-Haq Nadwi, Anjuman Mazharul Haq Beerwah’s Moulana Lateef Ahmad Bukhari, Mufti Sayed Ahmad Bukhari, Aima Masajid Jammu Kashmir’s General Secretary Hafiz Abdul Rehman Ashrafi, Moulana Tariq Ahmad Madani, Mufti Riyaz Ahmad Shah, Mufti Mohammad Ahmad, Karwani Khatami Naboovat’s Mufti Mudasir Ahmad, Jamait Anwar-ul Islam’s Sheikh Ghulam Mohammad, Mufti Shabir Ahmad, Qazi Mohammad Shabir, Mufti Irshad Ahmad Qasmi, Moulana Maroof Ahmad, Bashir Ahmad Rather, and Moulana MS. Rehman Shams. Khateebs of Jamia Masjid Banihal and Jamia Masjid Jammu also demanded the immediate release of Mirwaiz.

In their Friday sermons, the Imams and Khateebs also impressed upon the people to religiously follow the COVID-19 guidelines and SOPs advised by health experts by wearing masks, using sanitisers and ensuring social distancing in masaajid, khanqahs and imambargahs.


