Imams, Khateebs across IIOJK demand release of Mirwaiz

Ask people to follow SOPS during Ramazan

Srinagar, April 09 (KMS): In Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir, the Ulema, Aima and Khateebs of the grand masajid, khanqahs, imambarahs and shrines have expressed serious anguish and resentment over the 20-month-long arbitrary and unconstitutional house detention of the Hurriyat forum Chairman and Mutahida Majlis-e-Ulema chief, Mirwaiz Umar Farooq.

The Ulema, Aima and Khateebs of the grand masajid, khanqahs, imambargahs and shrines in their addresses to the Friday congregations termed the continued house arrest of Mirwaiz Umar Farooq as a gross violation of an individual’s personal freedom besides a sheer interference in the religious affairs.

The ulemas and khateebs said that as the holy month of Ramadhan is about to commence, the authorities must unconditionally release the Mirwaiz and all the political prisoners and youth who are languishing in jails.

At the historic Jama Masjid Srinagar, the Vice President of Anjuman Auqaf Jamia Masjid Srinagar and Imam and Khateeb of the grand masjid Moulana Ahmad Syed Naqshbandi while stressing upon the authorities to release the Mirwaiz Umar Farooq said the sentiments of the people are hurt due to the continuous detention of the Mirwaiz.

Those who spoke in their respective mosques, shrines and imambaras included Moulana Rehmatullah Qasmi at Darul Uloom Raheemiya, Anjuman Sharie Shian chief Agha Syed Hassan Al-Moosvi Al-Safvi at Buffon Mufti Muhammad Yaqoob Baba Al-Madni of Jamiat Ahle Hadees, Ittihad-ul- Muslimeen’s Molvi Masroor Abbas Ansari, Karwaan-e-Islami chief Moulana Ghulam Rasool Hami, Anjuman Tableegul Islam’s Moulana Ali Akbar, Anjuman Himayat-ul-Islam’s Moulana Khursheed Ahmad Kanoongo, Jamait Hamdania’s Mohammad Ashraf Anayati, Aasar Shareef Khiram Sirham’s Mufti Zia-ul-Haq Nazmi, Anjuman Ulema-i-Ahnaaf’s Moulana Syed Farooq Ahmad, Khankah Naqashband Sahib’s Khateeb-o-Imam Prof. Mir Mohammad Tayib Kamili, Aastanaye Aaliya Khaniyar Shareef’s Khalid Geelani, Darul Uloom Sabeel-al Huda’s Mufti Ajaz-ul-Hassan Banday, Bazm-i-Tawheed Ahlihadees’s PIr Rahamat Ullah, Moulana, Tariq-ul-Islam, Khateeb and Imam Jamia Masjid Handwar’s Mufti Nizam-ul-Haq Nadwi, Anjuman Mazharul Haq Beerwah’s Moulana Lateef Ahmad Bukhari, Mufti Sayed Ahmad Bukhari, Aima Masajid Jammu Kashmir’s General Secretary Hafiz Abdul Rehman Ashrafi, Moulana Tariq Ahmad Madani, Mufti Riyaz Ahmad Shah, Mufti Mohammad Ahmad, Karwani Khatami Naboovat’s Mufti Mudasir Ahmad, Jamait Anwar-ul Islam’s Sheikh Ghulam Mohammad, Mufti Shabir Ahmad, Qazi Mohammad Shabir, Mufti Irshad Ahmad Qasmi, Moulana Maroof Ahmad, Bashir Ahmad Rather, and Moulana MS. Rehman Shams. Khateebs of Jamia Masjid Banihal and Jamia Masjid Jammu also demanded the immediate release of Mirwaiz.

In their Friday sermons, the Imams and Khateebs also impressed upon the people to religiously follow the COVID-19 guidelines and SOPs advised by health experts by wearing masks, using sanitisers and ensuring social distancing in masaajid, khanqahs and imambargahs.

