Indian police beat up prisoners in Pulwama jail

Srinagar, April 09 (KMS): In Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir, Indian police personnel beat up prisoners lodged in a special jail in south Kashmir’s Pulwama district.

The policemen beat up the inmates during the intervening night of Thursday and Friday for possessing cell phones.

Reports said that after snatching the cell phones of two prisoners, the policemen went on a spree to beat the prisoners.

As soon the news spread among other prisoners they went up in anguish and anger against the jail authorities and protested against the onslaught.

The police also fired teargas shells to control the situation. This led to the partial damage of few barracks.

