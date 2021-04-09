Indian soldier killed in Bijbehara attack

Srinagar, April 09 (KMS): In Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir, an Indian soldier was killed in an attack in South Kashmir’s Islamabad district, today.

The soldier identified as Muhammad Saleem Khan was critically injured when unidentified gunmen fired upon him in Jablipora area of Bejbhera. He was shifted to Government Medical College, Islamabad, where he was declared brought dead.

Soon after the incident, Indian troops and police personnel cordoned off the area and launched searches to nab the attackers.

