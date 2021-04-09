JKPL demands Kashmir solution under UN resolutions

Srinagar, April 09 (KMS): In Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir, the Jammu and Kashmir Peoples League (JKPL) Chairman, Mukhtar Ahmad Waza, has urged India to resolve the Kashmir dispute as per the United Nations resolutions without any further delay.

Mukhtar Ahmad Waza along with party leaders Fayaz Ahmad Misger, Khursheed Ahmad Waza, Mushtaq Ahmad Waza, Muhammad Shafi Waza, Shabbir Ahmad Butt, Zahoor Ahmad Waza, Molvi Majeed, Mufti Amir, Altaf Ahmad Sofi and others addressing a meeting in Islamabad district expressed serious concern over the cordon and search operations being carried out by Indian troops in South Kashmir on daily basis.

He urged the party workers to stand with the sacred cause, adding that sacrifices of Kashmiri martyrs would not go waste. He said that the people of Kashmir would continue the freedom movement till it reached its logical conclusion.

Mukhtar Ahmad Waza appealed to the international human rights bodies to send their teams to IIOJK to take stock of the worst situation and deteriorating health of the Kashmiri political detainees.

The JKPL Chairman also paid tributes to the recently martyred youth during CASOs by Indian troops and reiterated the Kashmiris’ resolve that the mission of their martyrs would be accomplished at all costs.

