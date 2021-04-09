JKPL demands Kashmir solution under UN resolutions

Picture of the day

Kashmir Media Service

Indian troops martyr 7 Kashmiri youth in IIOJK

HR Violations

(From Jan 1989 till 31 Mar 2021)
Total Killings* 95,758
Custodial killings* 7,169
Civilian arrested 161,580
Structures Arsoned/Destroyed 110,400
Women Widowed 22,925
Children Orphaned 107,814
Women gang-raped / Molested 11,236
*Including killings in fake encounters, extra-judicial operations and custody
(Mar 2021)
Total Killings 11
Custodial killings* 3
Tortured/Injured 51
Pellet Injured : 0
Persons whose sight in one eye has damaged 0
Persons whose one or both eyes are injured 0
Civilian arrested 110
Structures Arsoned/Destroyed 12
Women Widowed 1
Children Orphaned 1
Women gang-raped / Molested 1
*Including killings in fake encounters, extra-judicial operations and custody​

Casualties : Jan 2015 till Mar 2021

Casualties from Jan 2015 till Mar 2021
After BJP assumed power in IIOJK
Total Killings 1620
Custodial Killings* 143
Tortured/Injured 32494
Civilian arrested 33605
Arson (Houses etc) 4370
Kidnapped or Missing 11
Women Widowed 133
Children Orphaned 304
Women disgraced / Molested 1107

*Including killings in fake encounters, extra-judicial operations and custody

Atrocities Post 5 Aug 2019

 
Total Killings 325
Custodial Killings* 41
Tortured/Injured 1753
Total pellet Injured 446
Persons whose sight in one eye has damaged 19
Persons whose one or both eyes are injured 144
Civilian arrested 14636
Arson (Houses etc) 1008
Women Widowed 17
Children Orphaned 39
Women disgraced / Molested 106

*Including killings in fake encounters, extra-judicial operations and custody

Casualties Post-Burhan

(From 8 July 2016 - 31 Mar 2021)
Total Killings * 1366
Custodial Killings 101
Tortured/Injured 29492
Inured by pellets 11400
Eye-sight damaged
(Partially)		 2000
Arrested 26525
Structures Arsoned/Destroyed 4322
Women Widowed 108
Children Orphaned 244
Women gang-raped / Molested 1043
 *Including killings in fake encounters, extra-judicial operations and custody

JKPL demands Kashmir solution under UN resolutions

UN Resolutions Add comments
Srinagar, April 09 (KMS): In Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir, the Jammu and Kashmir Peoples League (JKPL) Chairman, Mukhtar Ahmad Waza, has urged India to resolve the Kashmir dispute as per the United Nations resolutions without any further delay.

Mukhtar Ahmad Waza along with party leaders Fayaz Ahmad Misger, Khursheed Ahmad Waza, Mushtaq Ahmad Waza, Muhammad Shafi Waza, Shabbir Ahmad Butt, Zahoor Ahmad Waza, Molvi Majeed, Mufti Amir, Altaf Ahmad Sofi and others addressing a meeting in Islamabad district expressed serious concern over the cordon and search operations being carried out by Indian troops in South Kashmir on daily basis.

He urged the party workers to stand with the sacred cause, adding that sacrifices of Kashmiri martyrs would not go waste. He said that the people of Kashmir would continue the freedom movement till it reached its logical conclusion.

Mukhtar Ahmad Waza appealed to the international human rights bodies to send their teams to IIOJK to take stock of the worst situation and deteriorating health of the Kashmiri political detainees.

The JKPL Chairman also paid tributes to the recently martyred youth during CASOs by Indian troops and reiterated the Kashmiris’ resolve that the mission of their martyrs would be accomplished at all costs.


