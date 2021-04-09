Picture of the day

Kashmir Media Service

Indian troops martyr 7 Kashmiri youth in IIOJK

(From Jan 1989 till 31 Mar 2021)
Total Killings* 95,758
Custodial killings* 7,169
Civilian arrested 161,580
Structures Arsoned/Destroyed 110,400
Women Widowed 22,925
Children Orphaned 107,814
Women gang-raped / Molested 11,236
*Including killings in fake encounters, extra-judicial operations and custody
(Mar 2021)
Total Killings 11
Custodial killings* 3
Tortured/Injured 51
Pellet Injured : 0
Persons whose sight in one eye has damaged 0
Persons whose one or both eyes are injured 0
Civilian arrested 110
Structures Arsoned/Destroyed 12
Women Widowed 1
Children Orphaned 1
Women gang-raped / Molested 1
Casualties : Jan 2015 till Mar 2021

Casualties from Jan 2015 till Mar 2021
After BJP assumed power in IIOJK
Total Killings 1620
Custodial Killings* 143
Tortured/Injured 32494
Civilian arrested 33605
Arson (Houses etc) 4370
Kidnapped or Missing 11
Women Widowed 133
Children Orphaned 304
Women disgraced / Molested 1107

Atrocities Post 5 Aug 2019

 
Total Killings 325
Custodial Killings* 41
Tortured/Injured 1753
Total pellet Injured 446
Persons whose sight in one eye has damaged 19
Persons whose one or both eyes are injured 144
Civilian arrested 14636
Arson (Houses etc) 1008
Women Widowed 17
Children Orphaned 39
Women disgraced / Molested 106

Casualties Post-Burhan

(From 8 July 2016 - 31 Mar 2021)
Total Killings * 1366
Custodial Killings 101
Tortured/Injured 29492
Inured by pellets 11400
Eye-sight damaged
(Partially)		 2000
Arrested 26525
Structures Arsoned/Destroyed 4322
Women Widowed 108
Children Orphaned 244
Women gang-raped / Molested 1043
JKYSJL condemns slapping of PSA on youth in IIOJK

Kashmir Media Service

Srinagar, April 09 (KMS): In Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir, the Jammu and Kashmir Youth Social and Justice League (JKYSJL) has strongly condemned the slapping of draconian Public Safety Act (PSA) on nearly a dozen youth in South Kashmir areas and shifting them to Kathua jail in Jammu.

The JKYSJL spokesman, Rameez-ul-Islam in a statement issued in Srinagar said that those who were booked Under PSA are mostly college students.

Meanwhile, a delegation of JKYSJL, led by party Chairman Ahmad Malik, visited the residences of the detained youth in Islamabad district and expressed solidarity with their families. The family members of the detained youth told Ahmad Malik that their wards had been detained and booked under PSA on baseless charges.

Speaking on occasion, Ahmad Malik said that Modi-led fascist Indian regime was suppressing the voices of the peaceful Kashmiris by resorting to draconian measures. He urged the UN and world human rights bodies to take notice of the grim situation of IIOJK and impress upon India to release the illegally detained Hurriyat leaders and activists languishing in different jails of India and the territory.


