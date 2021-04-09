JKYSJL condemns slapping of PSA on youth in IIOJK

Srinagar, April 09 (KMS): In Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir, the Jammu and Kashmir Youth Social and Justice League (JKYSJL) has strongly condemned the slapping of draconian Public Safety Act (PSA) on nearly a dozen youth in South Kashmir areas and shifting them to Kathua jail in Jammu.

The JKYSJL spokesman, Rameez-ul-Islam in a statement issued in Srinagar said that those who were booked Under PSA are mostly college students.

Meanwhile, a delegation of JKYSJL, led by party Chairman Ahmad Malik, visited the residences of the detained youth in Islamabad district and expressed solidarity with their families. The family members of the detained youth told Ahmad Malik that their wards had been detained and booked under PSA on baseless charges.

Speaking on occasion, Ahmad Malik said that Modi-led fascist Indian regime was suppressing the voices of the peaceful Kashmiris by resorting to draconian measures. He urged the UN and world human rights bodies to take notice of the grim situation of IIOJK and impress upon India to release the illegally detained Hurriyat leaders and activists languishing in different jails of India and the territory.

