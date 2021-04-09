Kashmiris’ identity and right to self-determination interrelated

#KashmirisAzadiAndIdentityCorrelated

Islamabad, April 09 (KMS): The identity of the people of Jammu and Kashmir and their right to self-determination are interrelated.

A report released by Kashmir Media Service, today, maintained that the Indian actions on August 05, 2019 were actually aimed at eroding the Kashmiris’ right to decide their fate and defeating the very purpose of the UN resolutions to hold plebiscite in Jammu and Kashmir.

It said that the RSS-backed BJP government was plotting to deprive the Kashmiris of their identity. It deplored that fascist Modi regime is hell bent upon converting Jammu and Kashmir’s Muslim majority into a minority as the BJP and RSS want to fulfill their long-held desire of total integration of Jammu and Kashmir with India.

The report said, India is illegally altering demography of IIOJK by settling Indian Hindus in large numbers in the territory in gross violation of the United Nations resolutions and international laws. Reviving pre-Islamic Hindu civilization in the territory is the goal of BJP and RSS, it pointed out.

The report said the valiant Kashmiris will thwart India’s nefarious designs in IIOJK. It added that the world human rights champions must speak for the Kashmiris’ rights and India must be brought to book for violating international laws in the occupied territory.

