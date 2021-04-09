Killing of youth by Indian troops in IIOJK denounced

Srinagar, April 09 (KMS): In Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir, Hurriyat leaders and organizations have strongly denounced the killing of youth by Indian troops in Pulwama and Shopian districts.

The Chairman of Democratic Political Movement (DPM) Khawaja Firdous in a statement issued in Srinagar said, the forces’ personnel have been given unbridled powers under Armed Forces Special Powers Act (AFSPA) to kill people, especially youth, to spread terror among the population to keep them away from the ongoing freedom struggle.

The Information Secretary of Jammu and Kashmir Mass Movement, Shabbir Ahmad, in his statement in Srinagar condemned the fresh killing spree in IIOJK by the Indian troops. He also urged the international community not to become a mute spectator but take a strict notice of the Indian state terrorism in the occupied territory.

The Chairman of Islami Tanzeem-e-Azadi Jammu and Kashmir, Abdul Samad Inqilabi, in a statement in Srinagar deplored that Indian troops were killing innocent Kashmiri youth on daily basis. He said that killing and other Indian brutalities would not stop the people of Kashmir from carrying forward their just struggle for securing their right to self-determination.

