Military top brass reaffirm complete solidarity with Kashmiris

Rawalpindi, April 09 (KMS): The Corps Commanders’ Conference, chaired by Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa at the GHQ, undertook a comprehensive review of global, regional and domestic security environment.

The highest forum of Pakistan Army reaffirmed complete solidarity with Kashmiri brethren in their struggle for right to self-determination.

The forum expressed confidence in operational preparedness of the army displayed during recently held formation exercises, the ISPR said. The top brass held a detailed discussion on situation along the eastern border and LoC, especially the environment post ceasefire understanding 2021 between the DGMOs of Pakistan and India in the last week of February.

