Pakistan urges world to help resolve Kashmir issue

Kashmir Media Service

Indian troops martyr 7 Kashmiri youth in IIOJK

Radio Sada e Hurriyat

HR Violations

(From Jan 1989 till 31 Mar 2021)
Total Killings* 95,758
Custodial killings* 7,169
Civilian arrested 161,580
Structures Arsoned/Destroyed 110,400
Women Widowed 22,925
Children Orphaned 107,814
Women gang-raped / Molested 11,236
*Including killings in fake encounters, extra-judicial operations and custody
(Mar 2021)
Total Killings 11
Custodial killings* 3
Tortured/Injured 51
Pellet Injured : 0
Persons whose sight in one eye has damaged 0
Persons whose one or both eyes are injured 0
Civilian arrested 110
Structures Arsoned/Destroyed 12
Women Widowed 1
Children Orphaned 1
Women gang-raped / Molested 1
*Including killings in fake encounters, extra-judicial operations and custody​

Casualties : Jan 2015 till Mar 2021

Casualties from Jan 2015 till Mar 2021
After BJP assumed power in IIOJK
Total Killings 1620
Custodial Killings* 143
Tortured/Injured 32494
Civilian arrested 33605
Arson (Houses etc) 4370
Kidnapped or Missing 11
Women Widowed 133
Children Orphaned 304
Women disgraced / Molested 1107

*Including killings in fake encounters, extra-judicial operations and custody

Atrocities Post 5 Aug 2019

 
Total Killings 325
Custodial Killings* 41
Tortured/Injured 1753
Total pellet Injured 446
Persons whose sight in one eye has damaged 19
Persons whose one or both eyes are injured 144
Civilian arrested 14636
Arson (Houses etc) 1008
Women Widowed 17
Children Orphaned 39
Women disgraced / Molested 106

*Including killings in fake encounters, extra-judicial operations and custody

Casualties Post-Burhan

(From 8 July 2016 - 31 Mar 2021)
Total Killings * 1366
Custodial Killings 101
Tortured/Injured 29492
Inured by pellets 11400
Eye-sight damaged
(Partially)		 2000
Arrested 26525
Structures Arsoned/Destroyed 4322
Women Widowed 108
Children Orphaned 244
Women gang-raped / Molested 1043
 *Including killings in fake encounters, extra-judicial operations and custody

Pakistan urges world to help resolve Kashmir issue

Islamabad, April 09 (KMS): Foreign Office Spokesperson, Zahid Hafeez Chaudhri has urged the international community to play its due role to help resolve the outstanding dispute of Jammu and Kashmir.

Responding to a question during weekly press briefing in Islamabad, today, he said Pakistan wants peaceful and cooperative relations with all the neighbours, including India, and is determined to resolve all outstanding issues with New Delhi through dialogue.

The Spokesperson said Prime Minister Imran Khan, just after coming to power, had stated that if India takes one step towards peace, Pakistan will take two.

He said Imran Khan, while speaking at the Islamabad Security Dialogue, had once again stated that we are ready for talks to resolve outstanding issues among which Jammu and Kashmir is the core dispute.

Zahid Hafeez Chaudhri said Pakistan never shy away from talks, but it must be meaningful and result-oriented to resolve outstanding disputes particularly the core issue of Jammu and Kashmir.

The Spokesperson said India, through its unilateral and illegal actions of 5th August 2019 vitiated the environment and Pakistan believes that now the onus is on India to create a conducive and enabling environment for a result-oriented and meaningful dialogue between the two countries.


