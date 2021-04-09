Pakistan urges world to help resolve Kashmir issue

Islamabad, April 09 (KMS): Foreign Office Spokesperson, Zahid Hafeez Chaudhri has urged the international community to play its due role to help resolve the outstanding dispute of Jammu and Kashmir.

Responding to a question during weekly press briefing in Islamabad, today, he said Pakistan wants peaceful and cooperative relations with all the neighbours, including India, and is determined to resolve all outstanding issues with New Delhi through dialogue.

The Spokesperson said Prime Minister Imran Khan, just after coming to power, had stated that if India takes one step towards peace, Pakistan will take two.

He said Imran Khan, while speaking at the Islamabad Security Dialogue, had once again stated that we are ready for talks to resolve outstanding issues among which Jammu and Kashmir is the core dispute.

Zahid Hafeez Chaudhri said Pakistan never shy away from talks, but it must be meaningful and result-oriented to resolve outstanding disputes particularly the core issue of Jammu and Kashmir.

The Spokesperson said India, through its unilateral and illegal actions of 5th August 2019 vitiated the environment and Pakistan believes that now the onus is on India to create a conducive and enabling environment for a result-oriented and meaningful dialogue between the two countries.

