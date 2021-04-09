Posters appear in IIOJK, pledge to continue liberation movement

Srinagar, April 09 (KMS): In Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir, posters have appeared in the territory, reaffirming the Kashmiris’ resolve to continue the freedom struggle till complete success.

The posters pasted by Jammu and Kashmir Democratic Justice Party, Kashmir Resistance Movement, Kashmir Hurriyat Youth Forum, Jammu and Kashmir Justice League and Haq-e-Khud Iradiyat Forum Jammu and Kashmir in different areas of the territory also said that the struggle will continue till the implementation of the United Nations resolutions and till India reverts its decision of August 5, 2019. The posters also called for preserving the identity and disputed nature of Jammu and Kashmir.

Demanding the restoration of the special status of IIOJK, the posters said that India cannot change the disputed status of the territory through its unilateral measures.

The Haq-e-Khud Iradiyat Forum Jammu and Kashmir has pasted posters in different areas of IIOJK including Srinagar, Badgam, Pulwama, Islamabad, Shopian, Kulgam, Bandipora and Handwara with pictures of Pakistan Prime Minister, Imran Khan and Chief of Army Staff, General Qamar Javed Bajwa, said that Kashmiris should be given their birthright to self-determination.

The posters also contained the statements of General Bajwa that Kashmiris are bravely fighting against Indian atrocities and Pakistan will never leave the Kashmiris alone.

Meanwhile, Hurriyat AJK leader, Abdul Hameed Lone, in a statement in Islamabad thanked the government and people of Pakistan for their continued moral, political and diplomatic support to the Kashmir cause.

He said that the people of Kashmir wanted freedom from India, adding that the Kashmir dispute can only be settled through plebiscite according to the aspirations of the Kashmiri people. He added that Pakistan was incomplete without Kashmir.

