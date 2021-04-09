Posters appear in IIOJK, pledge to continue liberation movement

Picture of the day

Kashmir Media Service

Indian troops martyr 7 Kashmiri youth in IIOJK

(From Jan 1989 till 31 Mar 2021)
Total Killings* 95,758
Custodial killings* 7,169
Civilian arrested 161,580
Structures Arsoned/Destroyed 110,400
Women Widowed 22,925
Children Orphaned 107,814
Women gang-raped / Molested 11,236
*Including killings in fake encounters, extra-judicial operations and custody
(Mar 2021)
Total Killings 11
Custodial killings* 3
Tortured/Injured 51
Pellet Injured : 0
Persons whose sight in one eye has damaged 0
Persons whose one or both eyes are injured 0
Civilian arrested 110
Structures Arsoned/Destroyed 12
Women Widowed 1
Children Orphaned 1
Women gang-raped / Molested 1
*Including killings in fake encounters, extra-judicial operations and custody​

Casualties : Jan 2015 till Mar 2021

Casualties from Jan 2015 till Mar 2021
After BJP assumed power in IIOJK
Total Killings 1620
Custodial Killings* 143
Tortured/Injured 32494
Civilian arrested 33605
Arson (Houses etc) 4370
Kidnapped or Missing 11
Women Widowed 133
Children Orphaned 304
Women disgraced / Molested 1107

*Including killings in fake encounters, extra-judicial operations and custody

Atrocities Post 5 Aug 2019

 
Total Killings 325
Custodial Killings* 41
Tortured/Injured 1753
Total pellet Injured 446
Persons whose sight in one eye has damaged 19
Persons whose one or both eyes are injured 144
Civilian arrested 14636
Arson (Houses etc) 1008
Women Widowed 17
Children Orphaned 39
Women disgraced / Molested 106

*Including killings in fake encounters, extra-judicial operations and custody

Casualties Post-Burhan

(From 8 July 2016 - 31 Mar 2021)
Total Killings * 1366
Custodial Killings 101
Tortured/Injured 29492
Inured by pellets 11400
Eye-sight damaged
(Partially)		 2000
Arrested 26525
Structures Arsoned/Destroyed 4322
Women Widowed 108
Children Orphaned 244
Women gang-raped / Molested 1043
 *Including killings in fake encounters, extra-judicial operations and custody

Kashmir Media Service

 

Srinagar, April 09 (KMS): In Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir, posters have appeared in the territory, reaffirming the Kashmiris’ resolve to continue the freedom struggle till complete success.

The posters pasted by Jammu and Kashmir Democratic Justice Party, Kashmir Resistance Movement, Kashmir Hurriyat Youth Forum, Jammu and Kashmir Justice League and Haq-e-Khud Iradiyat Forum Jammu and Kashmir in different areas of the territory also said that the struggle will continue till the implementation of the United Nations resolutions and till India reverts its decision of August 5, 2019. The posters also called for preserving the identity and disputed nature of Jammu and Kashmir.

Demanding the restoration of the special status of IIOJK, the posters said that India cannot change the disputed status of the territory through its unilateral measures.

The Haq-e-Khud Iradiyat Forum Jammu and Kashmir has pasted posters in different areas of IIOJK including Srinagar, Badgam, Pulwama, Islamabad, Shopian, Kulgam, Bandipora and Handwara with pictures of Pakistan Prime Minister, Imran Khan and Chief of Army Staff, General Qamar Javed Bajwa, said that Kashmiris should be given their birthright to self-determination.

The posters also contained the statements of General Bajwa that Kashmiris are bravely fighting against Indian atrocities and Pakistan will never leave the Kashmiris alone.

Meanwhile, Hurriyat AJK leader, Abdul Hameed Lone, in a statement in Islamabad thanked the government and people of Pakistan for their continued moral, political and diplomatic support to the Kashmir cause.

He said that the people of Kashmir wanted freedom from India, adding that the Kashmir dispute can only be settled through plebiscite according to the aspirations of the Kashmiri people. He added that Pakistan was incomplete without Kashmir.


