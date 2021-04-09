Two buildings in Pulwama sub-jail gutted in fire

Srinagar, April 09 (KMS): In Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir, two single-storey buildings, one housing Vocational Training Centre and another plumbing lab in sub-jail, Pulwama, were gutted in a fire incident, today.

The fire erupted in two buildings at the sub-jail in Drussu and before the flames were doused off, both the buildings were completely damaged, officials said.

The cause of the fire was not immediately known and police continue to investigate it, a police officer said. He said that computers and laptops, besides other equipments in the two buildings were damaged.

