Anti-India protest demonstration in Garhi Dupatta

Garhi Dupatta (AJK), April 10 (KMS): An anti-India protest demonstration was organized under the auspices of Tehreek-e-Istiqlal Jammu and Kashmir Youth Wing in Garhi Dupatta area of Azad Jammu and Kashmir, today.

The Youth Wing Garhi Dupatta unit Chairman, Tanveer Durrani led the demonstration and a large number of youth participated in it.

The participants of the demonstration strongly condemned the fresh killing spree by Indian troops in Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir and chanted high-pitched slogans against the Indian brutalities in the territory. The demonstrators were also holding banners and placards with anti-India slogans.

Addressing on the occasion, the speakers said that the killing of Kashmiri youth was a deep-rooted conspiracy to suppress the ongoing liberation movement but the people of Kashmir would foil all sinister designs of India and would continue their struggle till complete success.

Besides others, Patron-in-Chief Jahangir Qureshi, Senior Vice Chairman, Aurangzeb Tantray, General Secretary, Riaz Awan, central leader Chaudhry Abdul Shakoor, Khayyam Munir, Muhammad Rafiq Lone, Sardar Shabbir Awan, Osama Konshi, Shafique Qureshi, Luqman, Faisal Dar, Sohail Butt, Jamil Konshi and Mubashir Konshi participated in the protest.

