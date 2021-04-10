Anti-India protest demonstration in Garhi Dupatta

Picture of the day

Hindutva forces have planned to destroy Islamic centres in IIOJK

HR Violations

(From Jan 1989 till 31 Mar 2021)
Total Killings* 95,758
Custodial killings* 7,169
Civilian arrested 161,580
Structures Arsoned/Destroyed 110,400
Women Widowed 22,925
Children Orphaned 107,814
Women gang-raped / Molested 11,236
*Including killings in fake encounters, extra-judicial operations and custody
(Mar 2021)
Total Killings 11
Custodial killings* 3
Tortured/Injured 51
Pellet Injured : 0
Persons whose sight in one eye has damaged 0
Persons whose one or both eyes are injured 0
Civilian arrested 110
Structures Arsoned/Destroyed 12
Women Widowed 1
Children Orphaned 1
Women gang-raped / Molested 1
*Including killings in fake encounters, extra-judicial operations and custody​

Casualties : Jan 2015 till Mar 2021

Casualties from Jan 2015 till Mar 2021
After BJP assumed power in IIOJK
Total Killings 1620
Custodial Killings* 143
Tortured/Injured 32494
Civilian arrested 33605
Arson (Houses etc) 4370
Kidnapped or Missing 11
Women Widowed 133
Children Orphaned 304
Women disgraced / Molested 1107

*Including killings in fake encounters, extra-judicial operations and custody

Atrocities Post 5 Aug 2019

 
Total Killings 325
Custodial Killings* 41
Tortured/Injured 1753
Total pellet Injured 446
Persons whose sight in one eye has damaged 19
Persons whose one or both eyes are injured 144
Civilian arrested 14636
Arson (Houses etc) 1008
Women Widowed 17
Children Orphaned 39
Women disgraced / Molested 106

*Including killings in fake encounters, extra-judicial operations and custody

Casualties Post-Burhan

(From 8 July 2016 - 31 Mar 2021)
Total Killings * 1366
Custodial Killings 101
Tortured/Injured 29492
Inured by pellets 11400
Eye-sight damaged
(Partially)		 2000
Arrested 26525
Structures Arsoned/Destroyed 4322
Women Widowed 108
Children Orphaned 244
Women gang-raped / Molested 1043
 *Including killings in fake encounters, extra-judicial operations and custody

Anti-India protest demonstration in Garhi Dupatta

Garhi Dupatta (AJK), April 10 (KMS): An anti-India protest demonstration was organized under the auspices of Tehreek-e-Istiqlal Jammu and Kashmir Youth Wing in Garhi Dupatta area of Azad Jammu and Kashmir, today.

The Youth Wing Garhi Dupatta unit Chairman, Tanveer Durrani led the demonstration and a large number of youth participated in it.

The participants of the demonstration strongly condemned the fresh killing spree by Indian troops in Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir and chanted high-pitched slogans against the Indian brutalities in the territory. The demonstrators were also holding banners and placards with anti-India slogans.

Addressing on the occasion, the speakers said that the killing of Kashmiri youth was a deep-rooted conspiracy to suppress the ongoing liberation movement but the people of Kashmir would foil all sinister designs of India and would continue their struggle till complete success.

Besides others, Patron-in-Chief Jahangir Qureshi, Senior Vice Chairman, Aurangzeb Tantray, General Secretary, Riaz Awan, central leader Chaudhry Abdul Shakoor, Khayyam Munir, Muhammad Rafiq Lone, Sardar Shabbir Awan, Osama Konshi, Shafique Qureshi, Luqman, Faisal Dar, Sohail Butt, Jamil Konshi and Mubashir Konshi participated in the protest.


