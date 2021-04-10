APHC condemns killing of kashmiri youth by troops

Calls for complete shutdown in IIOJK tomorrow

Srinagar, April 10 (KMS): In Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir, the All Parties Hurriyat Conference (APHC) has strongly denounced the ongoing genocide of Kashmiris particularly the increasing incidents of ruthless killing of innocent youth by Indian troops in the territory.

The APHC spokesman in a statement issued in Srinagar appealed to the people to observe complete shutdown, tomorrow, against the surge in Indian state terrorism in the occupied territory.

The spokesman said India wants to eliminate the young generation of Kashmir and the killing of innocent youth day in and day out is part of this policy. He paid glowing tributes to the youth recently martyred by Indian troops in Shopian, Pulwama and other areas.

The spokesman appealed to the world human rights organizations to take cognizance of the grave human rights violations being perpetrated by Indian troops in the occupied territory.

It is to mention here that Indian troops killed seven innocent Kashmiri youth during cordon and search operations in Shopian and Pulwama districts on Thursday and Friday. Several people were injured due to the use of brute force by Indian troops in Shopian and Pulwama areas. The troops also desecrated a mosque and the holy Quran in Shopian.

