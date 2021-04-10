Complete shutdown to be observed in IIOJK tomorrow

Picture of the day

Kashmir Media Service

Hindutva forces have planned to destroy Islamic centres in IIOJK

(From Jan 1989 till 31 Mar 2021)
Total Killings* 95,758
Custodial killings* 7,169
Civilian arrested 161,580
Structures Arsoned/Destroyed 110,400
Women Widowed 22,925
Children Orphaned 107,814
Women gang-raped / Molested 11,236
*Including killings in fake encounters, extra-judicial operations and custody
(Mar 2021)
Total Killings 11
Custodial killings* 3
Tortured/Injured 51
Pellet Injured : 0
Persons whose sight in one eye has damaged 0
Persons whose one or both eyes are injured 0
Civilian arrested 110
Structures Arsoned/Destroyed 12
Women Widowed 1
Children Orphaned 1
Women gang-raped / Molested 1
*Including killings in fake encounters, extra-judicial operations and custody​

Casualties : Jan 2015 till Mar 2021

Casualties from Jan 2015 till Mar 2021
After BJP assumed power in IIOJK
Total Killings 1620
Custodial Killings* 143
Tortured/Injured 32494
Civilian arrested 33605
Arson (Houses etc) 4370
Kidnapped or Missing 11
Women Widowed 133
Children Orphaned 304
Women disgraced / Molested 1107

*Including killings in fake encounters, extra-judicial operations and custody

Atrocities Post 5 Aug 2019

 
Total Killings 325
Custodial Killings* 41
Tortured/Injured 1753
Total pellet Injured 446
Persons whose sight in one eye has damaged 19
Persons whose one or both eyes are injured 144
Civilian arrested 14636
Arson (Houses etc) 1008
Women Widowed 17
Children Orphaned 39
Women disgraced / Molested 106

*Including killings in fake encounters, extra-judicial operations and custody

Casualties Post-Burhan

(From 8 July 2016 - 31 Mar 2021)
Total Killings * 1366
Custodial Killings 101
Tortured/Injured 29492
Inured by pellets 11400
Eye-sight damaged
(Partially)		 2000
Arrested 26525
Structures Arsoned/Destroyed 4322
Women Widowed 108
Children Orphaned 244
Women gang-raped / Molested 1043
 *Including killings in fake encounters, extra-judicial operations and custody

Complete shutdown to be observed in IIOJK tomorrow

Kashmir Media Service

Killing of youth by Indian troops strongly denounced

Shutdown in IIOJK tomorrow against India's anti-Kashmir moves | Kashmir Media ServiceSrinagar, April 10 (KMS): In Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir, complete shutdown will be observed, tomorrow, against the ongoing genocide of Kashmiris particularly the increasing incidents of ruthless killing of innocent youth by Indian troops in the territory.

Call for the shutdown has been given by the All Parties Hurriyat Conference to register protest against the surge in Indian state terrorism in the occupied territory.

The APHC spokesman in a statement in Srinagar deplored that India wanted to eliminate the young generation of Kashmir and the killing of innocent youth day in and day out is part of this policy. He appealed to the world human rights organizations to take cognizance of the grave human rights violations being perpetrated by Indian troops in the occupied territory.

The Jammu and Kashmir Muslim Conference Chairman, Shabbir Ahmed Dar, in a statement issued in Srinagar said killings and other atrocities by Indian troops in the territory cannot suppress the Kashmir liberation movement. Hurriyat leader, Javaid Ahmed Mir, addressing a condolence meeting at Safakadal in Srinagar said the resolution of the Kashmir dispute is imperative for durable peace in the region.

Meanwhile, the desecration of a mosque and the Holy Quran during the recent cordon and search operation in Jan Mohallah area of Shopian has sent shockwaves across the occupied territory and people have expressed anger and resentment against the sacrilegious act by Indian troops. The troops during their firing caused severe damage to the mosque while burning and tearing into pieces copies of the Holy Quran. The analysts have referred to such past incidents of burning of Charar-e-Sharief and desecration of Dargah Hazratbal and Jamia Masjid Srinagar and have said that India was deliberately hurting the religious sentiments of the people of Kashmir.

As per the official data as many as 4,350 persons were languishing in various jails of the territory by the end of February this year. The data shows that 4,212 males and 138 females were languishing in 13 jails of IIOJK and of all these detainees, only 170 were convicts. It is believed that the actual number of the detainees is much higher than the official figures.

On the other hand, Hurriyat leaders including Javaid Ahmed Mir, Firdous Ahmed Shah, Nisar Hussain Rathar and Shakeel Ahmed Butt appeared before a TADA court in Srinagar in a 13 years old fake case registered against them. Hearing of another fake case registered against illegally detained Jammu and Kashmir Liberation Front Chairman, Muhammad Yasin Malik, and other Hurriyat leaders was held in TADA court, Jammu.

Indian troops launched a cordon and search operation in Chitragam area of south Kashmir’s Shopian district.

The Jammu and Kashmir Tehreek-e-Istaqlal held a demonstration in Garhi Dopatta area of Azad Jammu and Kashmir against the recent killing of seven youth by Indian troops in IIOJK.


