Dance of death and destruction continues in IIOJK

#UnabatedKillingsOfKashmiris

Islamabad, April 10 (KMS): In Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir, the death and destruction by Indian troops is continuing unabated in the territory.

A report released by Kashmir Media Service, today, maintained that killings, raids, detentions, torture and destruction of property have become a norm in IIOJK. It said that 7 Kashmiri youth fell to Indian bullets in recent violent military operations in Pulwama and Shopian districts.

The report pointed out that brutal Indian troops have martyred 95,768 Kashmiris since January 1989 till date to suppress the ongoing freedom movement in IIOJK.

It said Modi-led fascist Indian government has broken all records of atrocities against the innocent Kashmiris. “Indian repression has turned IIOJK into a living hell for its inhabitants. India cannot subjugate and terrorize the Kashmiris by resorting to wanton killings. New Delhi must remember that its brutalities cannot break the will of the Kashmiri people to carry forward their liberation movement. Kashmiris’ struggle for freedom will only get stronger in the face of Indian state terrorism,” it said.

The report said it is high time for the world community to take immediate steps to stop merciless killings of the Kashmiris and hold India accountable under international law for its crimes against the Kashmiris.

