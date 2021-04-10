Desecration of Mosque and Quran by troops in Shopian part of Indian oppressive policy

Picture of the day

Kashmir Media Service

Hindutva forces have planned to destroy Islamic centres in IIOJK

Radio Sada e Hurriyat

HR Violations

(From Jan 1989 till 31 Mar 2021)
Total Killings* 95,758
Custodial killings* 7,169
Civilian arrested 161,580
Structures Arsoned/Destroyed 110,400
Women Widowed 22,925
Children Orphaned 107,814
Women gang-raped / Molested 11,236
*Including killings in fake encounters, extra-judicial operations and custody
(Mar 2021)
Total Killings 11
Custodial killings* 3
Tortured/Injured 51
Pellet Injured : 0
Persons whose sight in one eye has damaged 0
Persons whose one or both eyes are injured 0
Civilian arrested 110
Structures Arsoned/Destroyed 12
Women Widowed 1
Children Orphaned 1
Women gang-raped / Molested 1
*Including killings in fake encounters, extra-judicial operations and custody​

Casualties : Jan 2015 till Mar 2021

Casualties from Jan 2015 till Mar 2021
After BJP assumed power in IIOJK
Total Killings 1620
Custodial Killings* 143
Tortured/Injured 32494
Civilian arrested 33605
Arson (Houses etc) 4370
Kidnapped or Missing 11
Women Widowed 133
Children Orphaned 304
Women disgraced / Molested 1107

*Including killings in fake encounters, extra-judicial operations and custody

Atrocities Post 5 Aug 2019

 
Total Killings 325
Custodial Killings* 41
Tortured/Injured 1753
Total pellet Injured 446
Persons whose sight in one eye has damaged 19
Persons whose one or both eyes are injured 144
Civilian arrested 14636
Arson (Houses etc) 1008
Women Widowed 17
Children Orphaned 39
Women disgraced / Molested 106

*Including killings in fake encounters, extra-judicial operations and custody

Casualties Post-Burhan

(From 8 July 2016 - 31 Mar 2021)
Total Killings * 1366
Custodial Killings 101
Tortured/Injured 29492
Inured by pellets 11400
Eye-sight damaged
(Partially)		 2000
Arrested 26525
Structures Arsoned/Destroyed 4322
Women Widowed 108
Children Orphaned 244
Women gang-raped / Molested 1043
 *Including killings in fake encounters, extra-judicial operations and custody

Archive: Current Month

April 2021
M T W T F S S
« Mar    
 1234
567891011
12131415161718
19202122232425
2627282930  

Archives

Desecration of Mosque and Quran by troops in Shopian part of Indian oppressive policy

Operations Add comments
Kashmir Media Service

#QuranAndMosqueDesecratedInShopian

Srinagar, April 10 (KMS): In Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir, political analysts and experts have said that Indian troops are applying every brutal method to suppress the Kashmiris’ freedom sentiment and hurt their religious sentiments to punish them for demanding freedom from India.

The political experts and analysts in their interviews in Srinagar said besides killing innocent youth in IIOJK, the troops are continuously hurting the religious sentiments and feelings of the Kashmiri people. They said that the latest such incident occurred in Jan Mohalla area of Shopian when the troops damaged and desecrated a mosque and the Holy Quran during a cordon and search operation. They said the desecration of the holy Quran and mosque by the troops in Shopian is intolerable for the Kashmiri Muslims.

The political experts and analysts said Indian troops have been involved in the desecration of Quran, mosques and religious centres in IIOJK for the last over seven decades. The burning down of Charar-i-Sharief Shrine in May 1995, desecration of Dargah Hazratbal during the worst military siege in November 1993 and violation of sanctity of Jamia Masjid Srinagar during a military operation in August 1989 and at several other occasions are blot on the secular face of India, they said.

The political experts and analysts pointed out that Hindutva forces have planned to destroy Islamic centres in IIOJK. “Modi intends to replicate episodes like Babri Masjid in entire India and particularly in IIOJK. Modi brigade has announced to bring back pre-Islamic era and impose Hindu culture in the occupied territory. BJP and RSS leaders have openly said that fifty thousand temples will be built in Kashmir,” they said.

However, they maintained that the communal BJP and RSS are destined to fail in intimidating the Kashmiri Muslims.


Leave a Reply

Kashmir Media Service | Login
%d bloggers like this: