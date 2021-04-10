Desecration of Mosque and Quran by troops in Shopian part of Indian oppressive policy

#QuranAndMosqueDesecratedInShopian

Srinagar, April 10 (KMS): In Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir, political analysts and experts have said that Indian troops are applying every brutal method to suppress the Kashmiris’ freedom sentiment and hurt their religious sentiments to punish them for demanding freedom from India.

The political experts and analysts in their interviews in Srinagar said besides killing innocent youth in IIOJK, the troops are continuously hurting the religious sentiments and feelings of the Kashmiri people. They said that the latest such incident occurred in Jan Mohalla area of Shopian when the troops damaged and desecrated a mosque and the Holy Quran during a cordon and search operation. They said the desecration of the holy Quran and mosque by the troops in Shopian is intolerable for the Kashmiri Muslims.

The political experts and analysts said Indian troops have been involved in the desecration of Quran, mosques and religious centres in IIOJK for the last over seven decades. The burning down of Charar-i-Sharief Shrine in May 1995, desecration of Dargah Hazratbal during the worst military siege in November 1993 and violation of sanctity of Jamia Masjid Srinagar during a military operation in August 1989 and at several other occasions are blot on the secular face of India, they said.

The political experts and analysts pointed out that Hindutva forces have planned to destroy Islamic centres in IIOJK. “Modi intends to replicate episodes like Babri Masjid in entire India and particularly in IIOJK. Modi brigade has announced to bring back pre-Islamic era and impose Hindu culture in the occupied territory. BJP and RSS leaders have openly said that fifty thousand temples will be built in Kashmir,” they said.

However, they maintained that the communal BJP and RSS are destined to fail in intimidating the Kashmiri Muslims.

Like this: Like Loading...