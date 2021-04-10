Fresh killing spree, desecration of mosque in IIOJK condemned

Muzaffarabad, April 10 (KMS): The Pasban-e-Hurriyat Jammu and Kashmir and Tehreek-e-Istiqlal have condemned the fresh killing spree and desecration of mosque by Indian troops in Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir.

Pasban-e-Hurriyat Chairman, Uzair Ahmed Ghazali, in a statement issued in Muzaffarabad said that the killing of seven Kashmiri youth in Shopian and Pulwama and attack on a mosque were heinous crimes by the troops.

He said that the Indian forces had created a reign of terror in the occupied territory and were perpetrating human rights violations with impunity.

Uzair Ahmed Ghazali said that 17-year-old Kashif Bashir, whose two brothers, Naeem Ahmed and Aadil Bashir, had been martyred by Indian tyrants, was also martyred a day before yesterday. The attack of Indian forces on the mosque with rockets and mortar shells is a despicable crime, he added.

The Pasban-e-Hurriyat Chairman called upon the international human rights organizations, including Amnesty International and Asia Watch, to take notice of Indian state terrorism in the territory.

Vice Chairman of Jammu and Kashmir Tehreek-e-Istiqlal, Mushtaq Ahmed Butt and General Secretary, Abdul Hameed in a joint statement issued in Islamabad said that India was using different tactics to suppress the Kashmiris’ ongoing liberation movement but would never succeed in its nefarious designs. They deplored that the Indian troops were killing innocent youth during so-called cordon and search operations in the territory and putting the Kashmiris behind the bars to suppress their freedom sentiment. They appealed to the peace-loving, freedom-loving people of the world to come forward and save the Kashmiris from the Indian atrocities and put pressure on it to give them their right to self-determination.

Hurriyat AJK leader and the Chairman of Haq-e-Khud Iradiyat Forum Jammu and Kashmir, Abdul Hameed Lone, telephonically addressing a condolence meeting in Srinagar from Islamabad paid glowing tributes the youth martyred by Indian troops in Pulwama and Shopian. He said that the sacrifices of Kashmiri youth would definitely bring positive results and the Kashmiris would get rid of Indian subjugation soon.

