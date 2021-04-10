Fresh killing spree, desecration of mosque in IIOJK condemned

Picture of the day

Kashmir Media Service

Hindutva forces have planned to destroy Islamic centres in IIOJK

Radio Sada e Hurriyat

HR Violations

(From Jan 1989 till 31 Mar 2021)
Total Killings* 95,758
Custodial killings* 7,169
Civilian arrested 161,580
Structures Arsoned/Destroyed 110,400
Women Widowed 22,925
Children Orphaned 107,814
Women gang-raped / Molested 11,236
*Including killings in fake encounters, extra-judicial operations and custody
(Mar 2021)
Total Killings 11
Custodial killings* 3
Tortured/Injured 51
Pellet Injured : 0
Persons whose sight in one eye has damaged 0
Persons whose one or both eyes are injured 0
Civilian arrested 110
Structures Arsoned/Destroyed 12
Women Widowed 1
Children Orphaned 1
Women gang-raped / Molested 1
*Including killings in fake encounters, extra-judicial operations and custody​

Casualties : Jan 2015 till Mar 2021

Casualties from Jan 2015 till Mar 2021
After BJP assumed power in IIOJK
Total Killings 1620
Custodial Killings* 143
Tortured/Injured 32494
Civilian arrested 33605
Arson (Houses etc) 4370
Kidnapped or Missing 11
Women Widowed 133
Children Orphaned 304
Women disgraced / Molested 1107

*Including killings in fake encounters, extra-judicial operations and custody

Atrocities Post 5 Aug 2019

 
Total Killings 325
Custodial Killings* 41
Tortured/Injured 1753
Total pellet Injured 446
Persons whose sight in one eye has damaged 19
Persons whose one or both eyes are injured 144
Civilian arrested 14636
Arson (Houses etc) 1008
Women Widowed 17
Children Orphaned 39
Women disgraced / Molested 106

*Including killings in fake encounters, extra-judicial operations and custody

Casualties Post-Burhan

(From 8 July 2016 - 31 Mar 2021)
Total Killings * 1366
Custodial Killings 101
Tortured/Injured 29492
Inured by pellets 11400
Eye-sight damaged
(Partially)		 2000
Arrested 26525
Structures Arsoned/Destroyed 4322
Women Widowed 108
Children Orphaned 244
Women gang-raped / Molested 1043
 *Including killings in fake encounters, extra-judicial operations and custody

Archive: Current Month

April 2021
M T W T F S S
« Mar    
 1234
567891011
12131415161718
19202122232425
2627282930  

Archives

Fresh killing spree, desecration of mosque in IIOJK condemned

Statement Add comments
Kashmir Media Service

Muzaffarabad, April 10 (KMS): The Pasban-e-Hurriyat Jammu and Kashmir and Tehreek-e-Istiqlal have condemned the fresh killing spree and desecration of mosque by Indian troops in Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir.

Pasban-e-Hurriyat Chairman, Uzair Ahmed Ghazali, in a statement issued in Muzaffarabad said that the killing of seven Kashmiri youth in Shopian and Pulwama and attack on a mosque were heinous crimes by the troops.

He said that the Indian forces had created a reign of terror in the occupied territory and were perpetrating human rights violations with impunity.

Uzair Ahmed Ghazali said that 17-year-old Kashif Bashir, whose two brothers, Naeem Ahmed and Aadil Bashir, had been martyred by Indian tyrants, was also martyred a day before yesterday. The attack of Indian forces on the mosque with rockets and mortar shells is a despicable crime, he added.

The Pasban-e-Hurriyat Chairman called upon the international human rights organizations, including Amnesty International and Asia Watch, to take notice of Indian state terrorism in the territory.

Vice Chairman of Jammu and Kashmir Tehreek-e-Istiqlal, Mushtaq Ahmed Butt and General Secretary, Abdul Hameed in a joint statement issued in Islamabad said that India was using different tactics to suppress the Kashmiris’ ongoing liberation movement but would never succeed in its nefarious designs. They deplored that the Indian troops were killing innocent youth during so-called cordon and search operations in the territory and putting the Kashmiris behind the bars to suppress their freedom sentiment. They appealed to the peace-loving, freedom-loving people of the world to come forward and save the Kashmiris from the Indian atrocities and put pressure on it to give them their right to self-determination.

Hurriyat AJK leader and the Chairman of Haq-e-Khud Iradiyat Forum Jammu and Kashmir, Abdul Hameed Lone, telephonically addressing a condolence meeting in Srinagar from Islamabad paid glowing tributes the youth martyred by Indian troops in Pulwama and Shopian. He said that the sacrifices of Kashmiri youth would definitely bring positive results and the Kashmiris would get rid of Indian subjugation soon.


Leave a Reply

Kashmir Media Service | Login
%d bloggers like this: