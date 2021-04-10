IIOJK HC directs Mehbooba to approach appropriate authority for issuance of passport

Srinagar, April 10 (KMS): In Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir, the High Court has directed the Peoples Democratic Party President, Mehbooba Mufti, to approach the appropriate authority for issuance of passport.

The division bench of Justice Javed Iqbal and Justice Tashi Rabstan stated this while hearing the fresh appeal filed by Mehbooba Mufti against the recent judgment ‘denying her the passport’.

Earlier on 29 March, the court of Justice Ali Mohammad Magrey had denied any relief to Mehbooba Mufti by stating that the court cannot interfere with the course of action adopted by respondents which is governed by law.

In early March, Mehbooba Mufti had approached the court with a plea seeking issuance of her passport which according to her had been delayed by the authorities by more than three months. She had filed for renewal of her passport on 11 December 2020 while her earlier passport was valid till 31 may, 2019.

