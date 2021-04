Srinagar, April 10 (KMS): In Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir, Indian troops launched a cordon and search operation in south Kashmir’s Shopian district.

The troops cordoned off the Chitragam area of district late Friday night and launched door-to-door searches. The operation continued till last reports came in.

The operation comes barely a few hours after five youth were martyred by the troops in main town Shopian.

